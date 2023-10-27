Chris Godwin Blows Open Look At Hail Mary Pass In Loss To Bills: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came shockingly close to catching a Hail Mary pass against the Bills, but Chris Godwin appeared to spot the ball too late.

Buffalo pulled off a 24-18 victory Thursday night over the Bucs to improve to 5-3. Tampa is now 3-4, but things came very close to going a different way.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Chris Godwin blew a Hail Mary opportunity. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield launched a Hail Mary pass with four seconds left to attempt to tie things up at 24, and in theory, win with the extra point.

The pass didn’t just come close. It should have been caught by Godwin, but he seemed to not notice the ball until it was too late.

Man… Chris Godwin lowkey could’ve caught this if he was looking…

pic.twitter.com/grlWS4fE8V — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 27, 2023

Check out the angle below. Godwin had an unobstructed chance to snag that ball, but just didn’t look quick enough.

Chris Godwin blows chance to catch Hail Mary attempt against the Bills.

This is a very tough break for Godwin. The ball was right there. Nobody was going to be able to stop him from catching that pass.

The win was right there for the taking. That’s about the best possible Hail Mary outcome, and shot a receiver is going to get.

Chris Godwin was that close. pic.twitter.com/b2hYwhT8L3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2023

Unfortunately, Godwin didn’t appear to know where the ball was until it was too late for him to catch it. If he’d simply spotted a fraction of a second later, the talented WR would have probably made a very easy catch. Instead, the ball sailed right past him, and the Bills walked off the field with a 24-18 win. I’m sure Godwin isn’t going to let this one go for a very long time. Give me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Something tells me many of the loyal OutKick readers will agree with my assessment.