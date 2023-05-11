Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett Shares Emotional Tribute To Late 2-Year Old Daughter Who Drowned: ‘I Miss You So Much’

Videos by OutKick

Buccaneers veteran linebacker Shaquil Barrett tragically lost his two-year-old daughter, Arrayah, to a swimming pool accident on Apr. 30. Barrett has stayed mum amid the grieving process but surfaced this week to commemorate his late toddler.

Barrett got the emotions going on social media after posting a tribute to Arrayah, accompanied by a video of the young girl playing with the Bucs star and his wife, Jordanna.

“This has been the hardest couple weeks of our lives,” Barrett’s note read in part.

“And we couldn’t have done it or start to even begin getting through this without you. Our Arrayah sunshine was and is our world and knowing she has touched so many lives is so heart warming.

“Thank you. May God bless you, and keep you and let Arrayahs light shine upon you! We love you! Love & Light, The Barrett Family.”

Barrett Family, Buccaneers Remember Arrayah Barrett

Just a terrible loss for the Barrett family.

“I miss you sooo much baby girl. I love you please watch over us,” Barrett captioned his video of young Arrayah.

Jordanna Barrett posted a tribute to Arrayah days after the incident.

“Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers,” Jordanna said. “Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers.”

She added, “I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada.”

Authorities were called to Barrett’s South Florida residence at 9:30 a.m. that Sunday morning. Arrayah, unfortunately, drowned in the family’s pool and could not be revived by life-saving efforts.

The Buccaneers released a statement concerning Arrayah’s passing, expressing sorrow for the Barrett family.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shag, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Prayers up for the Barretts