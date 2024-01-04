Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes About The Pacers Being On His Mind Before ‘Getting Freaky’ In Bed

Videos by OutKick

The Milwaukee Bucks have an Indiana Pacers problem this season, and no team has owned more real estate in a player’s head than the Pacers have in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two teams have met up five times already this season. Of those five games, the Pacers came out victorious including back-to-back games this week.

Of course, it hasn’t been just the losses. There have been plenty of on and off-court antics including the Pacers wandering off with the game ball after Antetokounmpo dropped 64 points.

That’s a tough pill to swallow, and for some like the Greek superstar, it has left Tyrese Haliburton and Co. on his mind a lot.

Like, a whole lot.

Antetokounmpo was speaking to reporters about the four losses and got honest about how the Pacers live rent-free in his head.

"You think about it. When you go home and sleep and wake up, you think about it. When you go back and work out, you think about it…. When you're about to get freaky at night, you think about it." pic.twitter.com/UWpi0WLbWB — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 4, 2024

Antetokounmpo Always Has The Bucks Losses To The Pacers On His Mind

“You think about it,” he said of the Bucks’ Pacers problem. “When you go back home and you’re sleeping you wake up you think about it. When you go work out, you think about it. You know?”

Antetokounmpo then joked about one more time he thinks about the losses.

“You’re about to get freaky at night, you think about it.”

However, don’t get that mixed up with an obsession of any kind. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks may have Pacers on the brain, but they aren’t Captain Ahab to the Pacers’ Moby Dick (I think that’s how the analogy goes. I never read that one).

“At the end of the day is good because that gives us time to fix things,” he said.

That’s one way to look at it. Fortunately for the Bucks, they don’t have to step on a court with anyone wearing an Indiana Pacers jersey for the remainder of the regular season.

Now, come playoffs? That could get interesting.

