Bucks Cancel Game 7 Watch Party After Mass Shooting In Deer District Following Game 6

By now, you’ve heard that gun violence broke out Friday night after the end of Game Six between the Celtics and the Bucks in round two of the NBA Playoffs. Seventeen people were injured, and five people have been arrested.

The mayor of Milwaukee Cavalier Johnson has since imposed a curfew of 11 pm for those under the age of 21.

Now, the Bucks have followed suit and canceled a public game watch party scheduled for Game Seven on Sunday afternoon. The statement issued by the Bucks reads in part:

“In order to allow law enforcement to devote needed resources to the continued investigation of last night’s events, we have decided to cancel tomorrow’s planned watch party on the plaza.”

The #Bucks statement on the two shootings near Fiserv Forum last night includes the unsurprising news they are canceling the watch party planned for tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/lYLGjuIqkG — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) May 14, 2022

The statement goes on to inform fans that plaza businesses will remain open, a reminder that will hopefully reassure prospective patrons and prevent those businesses from losing much of the revenue they were expecting from the watch party.

This story continues to develop. Check back to OutKick for the latest updates regarding this mass shooting.