Bryson DeChambeau Explains How He Lost 18 Pounds In Just 24 Days

After essentially turning his body into a human boulder by lifting and eating everything in sight for about two years, Bryson DeChambeau has endured some noticeable weight loss in fast fashion.

DeChambeau’s experiment of bulking up in a chase for swing speed and distance paid off in the form of a U.S. Open win in 2020, but he’s been inconsistent at best since his win at Winged Foot and his more recent move to LIV Golf.

He admitted last year that the quick bulk-up and the diet that came along with it was a mistake, so he decided to change things up, and his 4-under 66 in the opening round of the PGA Championship is an example of his lifestyle change paying off.

Bryson DeChambeau and his new diet has equaled massive weight loss. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

After what was his best round of golf in quite some time, DeChambeau revealed not only that he’s currently feeling as good as he was when he was 18 or 19 years old, but just how quickly he dropped the weight.

“I lost 18 pounds in 24 days. It was crazy. It wasn’t fat. It was all water weight. You know how I looked before. I was not skinny,” DeChambeau said.

So, how did he do it?

It all started with the diet for DeChambeau. He found out he was allergic to a number of foods he was eating, which was inflaming his body, and once he eliminated those foods the pounds started to fall off.

“I was allergic to corn, wheat, gluten, dairy. Pretty much everything I liked, I couldn’t eat. I took that out,” DeChambeau explained. “Started taking it out in August, and over the course of time I’ve lost all this inflammation, lost a lot of fat and slimmed down like crazy.”

DeChambeau doesn’t appear to be feeling great physically, but he appears to be in a great mindset as well. This week’s venue for the PGA Championship, Oak Hill, has some similarities to Winged Foot and is bringing the once ‘Big Golfer’ great vibes through 18 holes.

