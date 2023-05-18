Videos by OutKick

Bryson DeChambeau continues to be one of the most interesting people on the planet. Not just golfers, people.

The 29-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Scientist,’ continuously finds himself at the center of conversation, both good and bad. Bryson DeChambeau is beloved by some, and hated by others, if not most.

There may be more golf fans who fall into the latter category than the former. He’s a polarizing guy who often rubs a lot of people the wrong way, which is putting it nicely.

That was certainly the case back in 2021, before DeChambeau left the PGA to join LIV.

The 2020 U.S. Open winner used to refuse to yell “FORE” when he hit an errant shot, which is something that happens a lot. DeChambeau grips it and rips it.

His unwillingness to alert fans, and other golfers, of his potentially dangerous misses caused a lot of dissension amongst his fellow competitors.

SHOUT “FORE” FFS!!!! Someone is going to get very badly hurt soon if this continues!



Can you explain why you didn’t @b_dechambeau? pic.twitter.com/WZxIaR50LF — Rick Shiels PGA (@RickShielsPGA) June 20, 2021

It shouldn’t be difficult to understand that you should ALWAYS shout “fore” when you hit a shot into the crowds… @b_dechambeau

When is someone going to do something about this? Hopefully before a spectator gets seriously hurt! pic.twitter.com/kSXnEe70XW — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) August 6, 2021

“Horrendous. Should be fined just like slow play. Penalty shots and, if needed, DQ,” said Bernd Wiesberger.

Ross Fisher added: “It’s getting beyond a joke this! It’s been happening for many years now and nothing has been done. It’s time to start fining financially or docking shots. Golf course etiquette is to ALWAYS shout FORE when your ball heads toward the crowds. Do something before serious injury”

“Bryson ploughing it into the crowd again off the tee & no shout of ‘FORE,'” Richard Bland said. “Maybe it needs someone to get seriously injured for him to learn.”

Bryson DeChambeau was called out, repeatedly, throughout 2021 and beyond.

He even got defensive when a reporter asked him about it at The Open.

I do shout ‘FORE,’ I don’t know what you’re on about, there are plenty of people on the tee box that do shout ‘FORE’ as well. You’re bringing up a very controversial thing, which is unfortunate, but 99% of the time I do and unfortunately people think I don’t but that’s okay they can say whatever they want. — Bryson DeChambeau

A few months later, DeChambeau argued that it is actually more dangerous to yell ‘FORE.’ His logic was that one could yell ‘FORE’ on each of his shots, and that “people may move and they walk into the direction of the golf ball.” He also suggested that the people he is alerting cannot hear him in the wind anyway.

That was in January of 2022.

Now, 16 months later, it seems as though DeChambeau has changed his tune. There was some maturity displayed during the First Round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

DeChambeau hit his second shot on No. 17 back into the tee box on No. 18.

It nailed Kenny Pigman in the back as he was teeing off on the final hole.

PGA professional Kenny Pigman was just hit on the 18th tee by an errant tee shot.



It was hit by Bryson DeChambeau pic.twitter.com/M7DSzXKZdZ — The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) May 18, 2023

Believe it or not, according to the ESPN broadcast, DeChambeau actually yelled ‘FORE!’

Not only that, but he went over to the 18th box to make sure that Pigman and everybody in the area were all okay. How about that?? Progress!!