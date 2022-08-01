Bryson DeChambeau Describes Falling Out With Tiger Woods After Joining LIV Golf

Not only is LIV Golf disrupting the sports world as we’ve known it, but it’s also getting in between friendships.

Bryson DeChambeau, like pretty much anyone else who has ever picked up a golf club, has looked up to Tiger Woods over the years. He had even become friends with Woods during both the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

Once DeChambeau officially jumped ship from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, however, communication with Woods has ended.

DeChambeau recently said that he hasn’t spoken with Woods since he moved to LIV Golf.

“We have been fairly close, and unfortunately we have not spoken,” DeChambeau said. “One day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody.

“I have no problem with it, and I hope we can come to see eye to eye on it.”

This news shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the LIV Golf – PGA Tour battle.

Woods has made it abundantly clear that he thinks LIV Golf is bad for the sport.

Ahead of last month’s Open at St. Andrews, Woods took a direct shot at all of the players that have decided to join the Saudi-backed circuit.

“What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice?’’ Woods said.

“What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”

DeChambeau, now ranked 32nd in the world, joined LIV Golf shortly before the league’s second event, which was held in Portland, Oregon. He finished 10th in Portland and followed that up with a 34th place finish at this past week’s event at Trump Bedminster.

