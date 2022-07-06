Bryson DeChambeau Hints He Made More Than $125M From LIV Deal; Says Reported Figure Is ‘A Little Low’

World-class professional golfers that opted to join Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Invitational Series, partially funded by Saudi Arabia, largely did it for the increased purse put forward by the new league.

Former Masters champ Bryson DeChambeau was part of the group of A-list golfers that joined the inaugural LIV golf tourney for a ridiculous payday. The 28-year-old continued to raise eyebrows, related to his move, during a recent podcast interview where he suggested that his reported LIV check, reported at $125 million, is “a little low” based on the actual figure.

As relayed by the New York Post, DeChambeau spoke on his near five-year agreement with LIV on the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast.

Bryson DeChambeau boasts he got more than $125 million from LIV Golf https://t.co/Hm0ZrBDX3j pic.twitter.com/RwnI6pIMGK — New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2022

“I’m not gonna say the details, I mean for what’s reported it’s somewhat close,” Dechambeau said.

“It’s a four-and-a-half-year deal, I can definitely tell you that and a lot of it was upfront, which is great.”

Phil Mickelson, a six-time majors champ, signed on for $200 million, while two-time majorswinner Dustin Johnson agreed to join for $150 million.

DeChambeau previously described his defecting to LIV as a pure business decision, amid the backlash highlighting the Saudis’ human rights violations.

LIV golfers are facing waves of suspensions and fines for their respective decisions.

Rather than focusing on the backlash, DeChambeau is building his business opportunities with the new money.

“What’s cool about it, though, is that I’ve already put it in places that make sense,” DeChambeau added, “whether it’s my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family, taking care of what we’ve got going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other things, too.”

