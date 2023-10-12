Bryson DeChambeau Shares Ideas For How LIV Golfers Can Qualify For Majors After OWGR Bid Rejected

Videos by OutKick

With LIV Golf’s Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) application officially, and unanimously being rejected, many players now face a near-impossible battle to qualify for major championships. Bryson DeChambeau, who is still exempt for upcoming majors after his 2020 U.S. Open win, has some suggestions for the four major championships to allow LIV players to qualify.

DeChambeau believes that LIV Golf has some of the best players in the world, which is more than fair, and believes denying them a way into majors would be wrong. The American sees the LIV Golf money list as a potential barometer and qualifying method for players on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Bryson DeChambeau thinks there should still be a path for LIV golfers to qualify for major championships. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

“It’s honestly sad that they’ve done that, and people are going to say that it’s sad that we came over here, but, look, this is an amazing opportunity for every one of us,” DeChambeau said. “In regards to the OWGR, it is what it is.”

“I think at this point in time now that they’re not allowing it, we would love to find another way to be integrated into the major championship system since I think we have some of the best players in the world,” DeChambeau said from LIV Golf’s event in Saudi Arabia this week. “Top 12 on the money list at the end of the year or the points list at the end of the year would be, I think, obvious for the major championships to host the best players in the world at those four events each year.”

With no way to earn OWGR points, LIV players can only move in the wrong direction in the world rankings. As things stand right now, only Cam Smith (15) and Brooks Koepka (18) are the lone two LIV players who sit inside the Top 50 in the world.

At least 15 LIV players teed it up in each of the four major championships in 2023, but that number will drastically fall in 2024 with non-exempt players falling outside of the Top 50 and even Top 100 in the world rankings.