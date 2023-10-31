Brylie St. Clair, The Olivia Dunne Of The Diamond, Double Dips For Halloween With Second Spicy Costume

Videos by OutKick

Brylie St. Clair knows that one Halloween costume simply isn’t enough.

Tuesday is Halloween, and we all know that means one thing:

Instagram and social media are going to be loaded with nonstop photos from influencers and women hoping to become influencers.

Halloween is hands down the most popular holiday on Instagram. The 4th of July also results in some fire content being pumped out, but nothing matches Halloween.

Halloween is a big deal for women on Instagram. Brylie St. Clair posted two different outfits for the holiday. (Credit: Getty Images)

Brylie St. Clair keeps the Halloween content coming.

The Mississippi State softball player got things started over the weekend, but she didn’t stop there. Everyone knows you simply can’t have one costume option.

You need many if you want to be taken seriously. Well, Brylie St. Clair, who is known as the Olivia Dunne of the diamond, is a Halloween pro, and she won’t apologize for it.

After going as Cupid with her first outfit, she mixed things up with a bit of darkness as a sexy Pennywise from “It.”

Did you ever think you’d read the words “sexy” and “Pennywise” in the same sentence? Welcome to the OutKick experience.

St. Clair continues to crush it.

I think it’s safe to say the Olivia Dunne of the diamond understood the assignment for Halloween this year.

It’s been a long time since I was in college, despite what my youthful looks might tell you, but even I remember that every woman needed multiple costumes.

They had to have different ones for Friday night and Saturday night at a minimum. If you’re part of a truly degenerate crew (hand up!), go ahead and throw in Thursday and Sunday as well.

It’s unclear if Brylie St. Clair took things that far, but she knew the goal was to go viral as much as possible for Halloween. Objective completed!

For anyone unfamiliar with Brylie’s Instagram presence, you can do yourself a favor and check out more examples below.