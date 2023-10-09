Brylie St. Clair Hits The Beach In Florida, Gracie Hunt Grabs Game Day By The Horns & Mac Jones Loves Pick-Sixes

Videos by OutKick

Jets win the Nathaniel Hackett bowl

First up is the Nathaniel Hackett revenge game. He made his return to Denver on Sunday as the Jets offensive coordinator. If you remember he was fired by the Broncos last season with a 4-11 record before the end of his first season as the team’s head coach.

The Broncos then hired Sean Payton in the offseason. He was supposed to come in and immediately right the ship. His first order of business was to clean up the mess left by the prior staff.

Payton did that by implementing some new rules and taking shots at Hackett, including blaming him for Russell Wilson’s struggles.

“There’s so much dirt around that,” Payton said. “There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the frickin’ training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands.”

‘That wasn’t his fault,” Payton continued. “That was the parents who allowed it. That’s not an incrimination on him, but an incrimination on the head coach, the GM, the president and everybody else who watched it all happen.”

With Payton at helm all of the Broncos problems have been fixed and they’re sitting near the top of the AFC West, right? Well, not exactly. They’re actually in last place with the worst record in the division.

Well they certainly didn’t allow the Jets and Hackett to pay them a visit in Denver and take home a win. That didn’t happen.

Payton wouldn’t allow them to lose to the former head coach’s new team after talking trash.

Oh no, a quick look at the score says the Jets did travel to Denver and they did take home a 31-21 win. To make matters worse for Payton and crew, Russell Wilson fumbled away the game down by three with less than a minute left in the game.

QUINCY WILLIAMS LOOKS A LOT LIKE HIM.#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/YSy4Q03PXi — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

Not much has changed in Denver

With Sunday’s loss to the Jets, the team has a worse record, 1-4, under Payton than they had last season through the first five games.

Not to mention that nobody hung 70 points on them, like the Dolphins did this season, under Hackett’s watch.

This a win that Hackett’s going to enjoy for a long time.

How sweet is this?



After practice on Fridays, the #Jets always announce their fourth captain. This week, it was OC Nathaniel Hackett. When Coach Robert Saleh called it out, players went crazy.



And today, after beating his old team the #Broncos, Hackett got the game ball. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/JEQBB50V8e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

Jets players and staffers, lining up to dap up Nathaniel Hackett for beating the Broncos and the head coach who trashed him this offseason pic.twitter.com/DquVsTUOqc — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 8, 2023

The Jets took a victory lap on social media with a touching tribute to Sean Payton and the trash talk he couldn’t back up.

It turns out that Russell Wilson isn’t exactly Drew Brees and the Broncos aren’t his head hunting Saints teams who received bounties for handing out injuries.

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

The win wouldn’t be complete without Hackett’s biggest defender Aaron Rodgers weighing in to dance on Payton’s grave. He made sure to do so with a simple post after the win on X.

Nobody’s as bad as the Panthers are

Enough about these two teams pretending to be bad. Don’t get me wrong they’re both bad, but neither of them are on the Carolina Panthers level when it comes to sucking.

My Panthers took what they had done last year in regards to terrible football, added a rookie quarterback to the mix, and have taken things to an impressive new low this season.

It’s really hard to watch. They took on the Lions on Sunday in Detroit and didn’t belong on the same field with the leaders of the NFC North.

Unlike the Broncos mess, the Panthers disaster falls on the shoulders of one man – owner David Tepper. Since his arrival, the team has gone through so many quarterbacks that I’ve lost count.

Then they drafted Bryce Young, who early on looks nowhere near ready to be taking snaps in the NFL. That’s unfortunately a requirement in order to win games in the league.

Here is Tepper sharing his belief that the Panthers don’t need any elite receivers because Bryce Young is “a point guard.”

Me: I really hope the Panthers don’t ruin Bryce Young



Tepper back in April: pic.twitter.com/n60bVj4yCJ — Damion Felder (@panthers_nation) October 6, 2023

How has that worked out? Well the Panthers are 0-5 without a win anywhere in sight. I can find one anywhere on their schedule. They’re so bad that a team is going to have to just not show up in order for them to win a single game.

So as bad as things might be for your team, just remember that this idiot isn’t the owner and it could be much, much worse.

I’m glad I was able to get that off my chest. I feel much better and if you’re not a Panthers fan you should too. That’s all I’ve got, I really have to get going.

