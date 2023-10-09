Sean Payton Loses To Nathaniel Hackett, Zach Wilson And That’s Objectively Hilarious

Videos by OutKick

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton had A LOT to say about Nathaniel Hackett, the team’s previous head coach. Hackett, now the New York Jets offensive coordinator, was fired during his first season with the Broncos last year.

Things fell apart for Hackett later in the year, as the Broncos actually started 2-1. They lost the next four games and eventually fired him after dropping to 4-11.

But after five games, Hackett’s Broncos were 2-3. That’s one-game better than Payton’s Broncos, who are 1-4 after losing to the Jets. At home.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos lost to Nathaniel Hackett, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets after Payton trashed all of them. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

If you’re going to talk trash, you better back it up.

“It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was,” Payton told USA Today in July, referring to Hackett’s Broncos. “Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite.”

How’s that working out, Sean?

Bryce Hall with a game sealing 39 yard fumble return and Breece Hall rushed for 177 yards for the Jets. pic.twitter.com/ObavzWTKCw — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 8, 2023

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

The Jets hired Hackett and traded for Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury. That forced the Jets to go back to Zach Wilson at quarterback. Not exactly what Hackett signed up for, but he’s doing everything he can with Wilson.

That includes making sure that Breece Hall touched the ball. A lot. Hall tore his ACL in Denver last season. This year, not only did he get through the game healthy, but he absolutely obliterated Payton’s horrendous defense.

Speaking of Aaron Rodgers, who adamantly defended Hackett after Payton’s comments, he was rightfully pleased to his new team beat Payton’s Broncos.

Jets players and staffers, lining up to dap up Nathaniel Hackett for beating the Broncos and the head coach who trashed him this offseason pic.twitter.com/DquVsTUOqc — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 8, 2023

Sean Payton trashed Nathaniel Hackett but Payton’s Broncos are even worse than the Hackett version

The Denver Broncos are 1-4. Here’s a list of the quarterbacks they’ve faced this season: Jimmy Garoppolo, Tua Tagovailoa, Sam Howell, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson.

Garoppolo is fine. Tagovailoa is good, but the Dolphins hung 70 points on Denver. He ain’t THAT good.

The Broncos lost to Howell and Wilson and managed to beat Fields and the Bears thanks to an absolute meltdown by Chicago. Had that not happened, Denver would be 0-5. And they should be.

Yikes.

Mekhi Becton and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of the New York Jets celebrate after beating Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos 31-21 at Empower Field At Mile High on October 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In that interview where Payton trashed Hackett, he also said this: “I’m going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team.”

Be prepared to be pissed off, Sean. Your Broncos aren’t making the playoffs. You’ll be lucky to beat Hackett’s 5-12 Broncos last season.

In their next four games, the Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs twice and they also face the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

It would be shocking if they won more than one of those games. It would be surprising if they won even one of those games.

The Denver Broncos stink despite doing “the opposite” of last season. Hmm. Sure looks a lot like last season.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!