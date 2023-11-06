Bryce Young Throws Two Pick-Sixes On Same Day C.J. Stroud Sets NFL Rookie Passing Record

Videos by OutKick

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. The Houston Texans, picking second, drafted Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud.

After one half of their first NFL seasons, everyone seems ready to say that the Texans got the better quarterback. I’m not ready to go that far yet (it’s been ONE HALF OF ONE SEASON), but clearly Stroud is having a better rookie season.

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans celebrates after a score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Stroud seems like a certainty to capture NFL Rookie of the Year honors, barring injury or completely disastrous play the rest of the way. Young, however, might already be out of the running.

On Sunday, the differences between their first seasons was extremely evident.

CJ Stroud, who entered the day as the odds-on Rookie of the Year favorite (-140), set an NFL rookie record for passing yards in a game. He threw for 470 yards, five touchdown and zero interceptions. Oh, and he led the team on a game-winning touchdown drive in just 40 seconds.

Yeah, that’s pretty good.

C.J. Stroud vastly outplays Bryce Young on yet another NFL Sunday

Bryce Young, who entered the Carolina Panthers Sunday contest against the Indianapolis Colts as a 33-1 long shot to win ROY (behind nine other players, including Stroud), did not play quite as well.

In fact, Young made two extremely costly mistakes. Both went for touchdowns for the defense.

Twice in the game, Colts defensive back Kenny Moore intercepted Young and twice Kenny Moore took those picks back for scores. Once just before halftime and once in the second half.

Both passes were intended for Panthers running backs and both passes were thrown extremely poorly by Young.

Yuck. If Kenny Moore played for the Panthers, he’d be tied for second on the team with two touchdown catches from Bryce Young, one behind Adam Thielen.

But, he doesn’t play for the Panthers. Moore now has twice as many pick-sixes against Bryce Young as he does against all other NFL quarterbacks.

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers struggled again, this time against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Young threw more touchdowns to Moore than he did to Panthers receivers (one to DJ Chark). He added a third interception, too.

The Panthers lost again and are one of two NFL teams with fewer than two victories (Arizona Cardinals). Although, their one win did come against Stroud and the Houston Texans.

The Texans, meanwhile, are 4-4 — despite the bad loss to Carolina — and one game out of a playoff spot in the AFC.

Two very different rookie seasons for Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, the number one and two overall picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

But, it’s still just ONE HALF of ONE SEASON.

Granted, it’s a drastic difference in those halves. Still, it’s just one half.