Houston Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale Kicks Go-Ahead Field Goal, But C.J. Stroud Delivers Unreal Game-Winner

Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn suffered an injury during the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since teams don’t generally carry a backup kicker, the team had to turn to someone else to handle kicking duties. That player was backup running back Dare Ogunbowale.
Ogunbowale started the second half with a line drive kickoff that nearly reached the end zone.
Following a Texans second-half touchdown, the Buccaneers committed a personal foul after a failed two-point conversion (Texans elected to start going for two rather than have Ogunbowale try to kick extra points — file that away for later).
That allowed Houston to kickoff from midfield. Ogunbowale managed to kick a touchback and his teammates loved it.
Kickoffs are one thing, but field goals are a different story. Thanks to the Fairbairn injury, Houston essentially tried to avoid them at all costs. That led to them going for a 2-point conversion after a touchdown that put them down one point.
They failed, and still trailed. It appeared that not having a kicker might cost the Texans the win.
However, later in the game the team faced a fourth-and-goal from the 10-yard line down by one point. An obvious kicking situation. But, they decided to go for it instead and CJ Stroud managed to hit tight end Dalton Schultz for a touchdown.
So, not having a kicker actually led to an extra five points after the Texans converted the 2-point conversion.
But, the Buccaneers scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to tie the score.
Then, Houston put itself in virtually the same situation. Fourth-and-goal from the around the 10-yard line in a tie score. They have to go for it again, right?
No. Houston sent Dare Ogunbowale onto the field to try a go-ahead 29-yard field goal. And, the running back DRILLED it.
A truly unfathomable outcome, but it wasn’t even the craziest part of the Texans ultimate victory. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a touchdown with just 46 seconds left to take a four-point lead, Stroud led the team down the field and twice threw darts, including game-winner, to Tank Dell.
Just a remarkable football game all around. Wow.
