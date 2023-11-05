Houston Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale Kicks Go-Ahead Field Goal, But C.J. Stroud Delivers Unreal Game-Winner

Videos by OutKick

Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn suffered an injury during the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since teams don’t generally carry a backup kicker, the team had to turn to someone else to handle kicking duties. That player was backup running back Dare Ogunbowale.

With kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn injured & unable to kick, #WeAreTexans RB Dare Ogunbowale is handling kickoffs. It's not the 1st time we've seen him kick on a football field.



Dare once told @DoughertyDrew he played soccer in high school & @Ibra_official is his favorite player. pic.twitter.com/nTjHtEmenC — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) November 5, 2023

Ogunbowale started the second half with a line drive kickoff that nearly reached the end zone.

Dare Ogunbowale kicks it off to start the second half pic.twitter.com/LroDvaNoYz — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2023

Following a Texans second-half touchdown, the Buccaneers committed a personal foul after a failed two-point conversion (Texans elected to start going for two rather than have Ogunbowale try to kick extra points — file that away for later).

That allowed Houston to kickoff from midfield. Ogunbowale managed to kick a touchback and his teammates loved it.

Injured Houston Texans kicker changes course of game with RB Dare Ogunbowale filling in

Kickoffs are one thing, but field goals are a different story. Thanks to the Fairbairn injury, Houston essentially tried to avoid them at all costs. That led to them going for a 2-point conversion after a touchdown that put them down one point.

They failed, and still trailed. It appeared that not having a kicker might cost the Texans the win.

However, later in the game the team faced a fourth-and-goal from the 10-yard line down by one point. An obvious kicking situation. But, they decided to go for it instead and CJ Stroud managed to hit tight end Dalton Schultz for a touchdown.

C.J. Stroud has Dalton Schultz and the Texans take the lead!



📺: #TBvsHOU on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/E48bma9WZ0 — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Dalton Schultz react after a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

So, not having a kicker actually led to an extra five points after the Texans converted the 2-point conversion.

But, the Buccaneers scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to tie the score.

Then, Houston put itself in virtually the same situation. Fourth-and-goal from the around the 10-yard line in a tie score. They have to go for it again, right?

No. Houston sent Dare Ogunbowale onto the field to try a go-ahead 29-yard field goal. And, the running back DRILLED it.

Dare Ogunbowale of the Houston Texans kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

A truly unfathomable outcome, but it wasn’t even the craziest part of the Texans ultimate victory. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a touchdown with just 46 seconds left to take a four-point lead, Stroud led the team down the field and twice threw darts, including game-winner, to Tank Dell.

This throw and catch to set up the game-winning touchdown.



CJ Stroud 🤝 Tank Dell pic.twitter.com/58yhquLlHE — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023

Just a remarkable football game all around. Wow.