Bryce Young Throws First Career TD Pass For Carolina Panthers, Hayden Hurst Flings Ball Into Stands

Along with CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young made his NFL debut Sunday afternoon. The No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers apparently has a favorite target, too, and it’s veteran tight end Hayden Hurst.

Things did not start great for Bryce Young and the Panthers. They turned the ball over on downs in their first drive against the Atlanta Falcons. Then, Young threw his first career NFL interception on the second drive of his career.

On the next drive, a three-and-out for Young and the Panthers offense. Not ideal.

However, the defense kept them in the game, allowing just one touchdown on the short field surrendered by the Young interception.

And on the fourth drive, Bryce Young came alive. On the drive, he developed a strong connection with former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst who joined the team this past offseason.

Carolina Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young threw his first career touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst, who tossed the ball into the stands. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hurst caught three passes on the drive, including a big third down conversion early in the series.

Later, Hurst caught an even bigger pass: the first touchdown of Bryce Young’s career.

In his excitement, Hurst flung the football into the crowd.

That's the first career TD for Bryce Young…



Oh no, Hayden Hurst threw the ball into the stands 😂



Shades of Mike Evans throwing Tom Brady’s final (except it wasn’t) touchdown pass into the stands. Although, in Evans case, Brady returned for another season and that ball ended up being virtually meaningless.

For Hurst, though, there’s no question that was Bryce Young’s first and only first career touchdown pass.

Surely, the Falcons fan that caught it is going to give it back for free, right?