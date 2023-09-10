CJ Stroud’s First Career NFL Completion For Houston Texans Goes To … Himself

Videos by OutKick

All eyes are on the rookie quarterbacks in Week 1. CJ Stroud for the Houston Texans, Bryce Young for the Carolina Panthers and Anthony Richardson for the Indianapolis Colts are all beginning their NFL careers in the early Sunday window.

Stroud and the Texans are taking on the Baltimore Ravens on the road. The Ravens got the ball to start the game and quickly went three-and-out. They punted to Houston and Stroud took the field.

CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After a short run by Dameon Pierce, Houston decided to give the #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft a chance to throw his first NFL pass. Unfortunately, the Ravens defense deflected the ball at the line of scrimmage. But fortunately, someone on the Texans was able to get his hands on the ball.

That player was … CJ Stroud. Yes, Stroud’s first career NFL completion went to himself.

C.J. Stroud will forever recall his first NFL pass which he completes to …himself

If completing your first NFL pass to yourself portends the rest of your career, Stroud finds himself in good company.

Brett Favre did the exact same thing.

Texans rookie CJ Stroud is one of two QBs to start this NFL season with a completion to himself

Unbelievably, Stroud is not the only quarterback to start the 2023-24 NFL season with a completion to himself.

Desmond Ridder of the Atlanta Falcons — in his fifth career NFL start — also started his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a completion to himself.

Unlike Stroud, who actually gained 1 yard on the play, Ridder needed to bat the ball to the ground. Instead, he caught it and lost 6 yards.

What a wild start to the season. If these plays are any indication, this NFL season is going to be bonkers.

And I, for one, am absolutely here for all of it.