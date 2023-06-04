Panthers Incredibly Impressed By Bryce Young, NFL Insider Reports

Videos by OutKick

Bryce Young is already making a substantial impression on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers traded up to snag the first pick in the NFL Draft, and used it to select the former Alabama passer.

Young is expected to be QB1 week one when the season opens, even if fans have to go through the whole song and dance of pretending Andy Dalton might push him for the spot.

Bryce Young is off to a hot start with the Panthers. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

He’s only been with the team for a little more than a month, but apparently, Young is already leaving a big mark.

“Well, it’s OTAs, so it’s always positive. Poise is the word you hear often when you talk to people in Carolina. His decision making or when he walks on the field, he never looks rushed. Everything feels pretty smooth. His energy is always good, and I was told his intermediate and deep balls, whether on air or against the defense, have been pretty good,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported when asked about the “buzz” surrounding the Alabama Heisman winner.

Bryce Young faces huge expectations with the Panthers.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone the word “poise” is being used to describe Young’s early tenure with the Panthers.

Anyone who watched him at Alabama knows that he’s an incredibly mature and poised quarterback. He’s not the kind of player who gets easily rattled.

From the way he speaks to the media to the way he plays on the field, you can tell Bryce Young is a natural leader. He might not be the most charismatic leader football fans have ever seen, but that’s okay.

You don’t need to have the same vibe as Tom Brady or Peyton Manning to be an effective QB.

Will Bryce Young start at QB for the Panthers? (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Young finished his Alabama career with 80 passing touchdowns, 8,356 passing yards and just 12 interceptions. Panthers fans are hoping he’s able to pick up the NFL game sooner than later because the team desperately needs QB help.

While it’s only June, it certainly sounds like Young is making some huge strides towards being ready for week one.

Bryce Young is known for his maturity and poise. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

His ceiling is incredibly high. Panthers fans are certainly hoping the athletic QB hits it. It sounds like things are off to a very hot start.