Neither Bryce Young Nor Anthony Richardson Expected To Play This Week After Suffering Injuries In Week 2

Videos by OutKick

Three quarterbacks were taken in the first four picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson immediately took over starting quarterback duties for their new franchises. Unfortunately, the three QBs are a combined 1-5 in their first six starts with the only victory coming for Richardson’s Colts over Stroud’s Texans.

Now, it appears that both Young and Richardson are set to miss Week 3 with injuries sustained in Week 2 games.

Anthony Richardson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game early against the Texans to give the Colts a 14-0 lead. Unfortunately, that score cost him the rest of the game and likely at least Week 3. Richardson’s head hit the turf hard after he crossed the goal line. He entered concussion protocol, where he remains as of Thursday.

Here's the potential concussion play for #ColtsNation QB Anthony Richardson



⏩https://t.co/ChZgcIsltb pic.twitter.com/hoQPlAx8hX — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 17, 2023

Richardson did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday meaning he’s unlikely to start on Sunday. Gardner Minshew, who replaced Richardson against the Texans, would continue to play instead.

Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts during the national anthem prior to a game against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young had his ankle rolled on by a New Orleans Saints defender during Monday Night Football. Young finished the game — a 20-17 loss for Carolina — but did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

.@Panthers QB Bryce Young has not practiced for 2 straight days



Here's the play where he appeared to suffer a right ankle injury Monday night



Injury analysis⏩https://t.co/VWc4ZrKnTc pic.twitter.com/byamFmuqnc — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 21, 2023

The Panthers announced that Young is not likely to play on Sunday as the team wants to be cautious with their young franchise quarterback.

That means that Andy Dalton gets the start in Seattle on Sunday. Dalton said during the offseason that he doesn’t believe “there are 32 guys better than” him as far as NFL quarterbacks. He gets another chance to prove that this weekend.

Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson injuries create interesting potential scenarios for Colts, Panthers following Week 3

For the Colts, Anthony Richardson is likely locked in as their starting quarterback moving forward. He played solidly in Week 1 and was off to a great start in Week 2. Once he clears protocol, expect him to jump back to the top of the depth chart.

For the Panthers, that’s slightly less clear. Bryce Young struggled in both Weeks 1 and 2 and took some very ill-advised sacks in the Monday Night Football loss. One of them forced the Panthers to kick a field goal down 7 points because Young lost too many yards for a potential fourth-down conversion attempt.

Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers fumbles the ball as he takes a hit by Carl Granderson of the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Additionally, he just looks less ready than Richardson. Part of that is because of Richardson’s elite athleticism. Richardson may be less equipped as a pure passer, but his rushing ability makes up for a lot of deficiency.

If Andy Dalton plays well on Sunday and the Panthers win, that’s going to leave a tough decision for head coach Frank Reich.

He wants to win now, but his future is tied to Young. Plus, the Panthers play in a very winnable NFC South where the 2-0 Falcons — led by Desmond Ridder — and the 2-0 Buccaneers — led by Baker Mayfield — currently sit at the top.

There are downsides to both decisions. If Reich elects to start Dalton, Bryce Young might lose all confidence. Conversely, if Reich goes back to Young and he continues to play poorly … he might lose all confidence.

Plus, if Panthers players believe Dalton is the better option, the Reich is playing with fire going back to Young. Based on comments by veteran running back Miles Sanders during the offseason, that might just be the case.

Either way, the injury puts Reich and the Panthers in a tricky spot. It’s going to be very interesting to see how Week 3 plays out. Although, it’s going to be more interesting to see how Week 4 and beyond play out.