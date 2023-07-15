Panthers Miles Sanders Calls Andy Dalton Future Hall Of Famer… No, Seriously

Videos by OutKick

One of Andy Dalton’s new Carolina Panthers teammates had some good things to say about his new signal caller.

So, good that it sounds like it’s probably just lip service, but he still said it.

The teammate in question is Panthers running back Miles Sanders. He said that his new quarterback is a future hall of fame.

Sanders was pumping Dalton’s tires after the two did some work together during OTAs.

“These guys work, and that’s the main thing I’ve noticed in OTAs,” Sanders told WFNZ radio show Mac and Bone.

“We got a very, very good young quarterback that’s being mentored by a very, very, very good quarterback, a future Hall of Famer Andy Dalton—who I have a lot of respect for.”

Sanders and Dalton have never played in a game together. Both are new acquisitions in Carolina with Sanders having spent four seasons in Philadelphia while 35-year-old Dalton is fresh off of one season in New Orleans.

I don’t know that anyone would consider Andy Dalton the worst quarterback to ever play in the NFL. But future Hall of Famer? That’s a short list as well, and in fact, Sanders may be the one leading the Andy Dalton Hall of Fame campaign.

There’s still time for him to go on a run of some kind and punch his ticket to Canton, but so far, Sanders may be the only dude in that corner.

Still, when you find yourself in a new offense the way Sanders is, it’s probably a smart idea to be on the good side of the dude whose job is to give you the ball.

Well played, Miles.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle