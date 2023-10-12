Braves Announcers Were Not Fans Of Bryce Harper’s Throat-Slash Celebrations Following His 2 Home Runs In NLDS

Videos by OutKick

Bryce Harper staring down Braves’ shortstop Orlando Arcia after each of his two home runs during Game 3 of the NLDS is garnering all the attention, but that wasn’t the only thing the Philadelphia superstar did while rounding the bases on Wednesday night.

Harper made a throat-slashing gesture before stomping on home plate after both of his dingers, and Atlanta’s announcers took exception.

Given the fact that Hamas terrorists are murdering and beheading Jews in Israel at the moment, the Braves’ announcers didn’t believe Harper’s celebrations were in good taste, to put it mildly.

“Again, he gave the throat-slashing sign, which given today’s climate around the world I’m not sure that’s quite what anybody wants to see,” Joe Simpson said after his second long ball in the fifth inning.

The Braves radio booth does not approve of Bryce Harper’s home run celebrations tonight (h/t @_piccone) pic.twitter.com/rcEpI9o9cK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 12, 2023

Typically I’m in the crowd of letting players celebrate however they please seeing as how celebrations simply add to the entertainment value, but the throat-slashing is certainly in bad taste in this situation given the very real things happening on the other side of the globe.

Having said that, we’ll most likely see plenty of football players both at the college and professional level do this exact same celebration and very few will even take notice.

Harper went 2-for-4 at the dish and drove in four runs in the Phillies’ 10-2 win as they take a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Thursday night.

If Harper goes yard again on Thursday he’ll certainly have something up his sleeves and it’ll be interesting to see if he goes with the throat-slash celebration or if he goes a different route as he crosses home plate.

