Reporter Who Broke Story Of Hamas Beheading Babies Appears On ‘Clay & Buck,’ Crushes People Claiming It’s A Hoax

Nicole Zedek slammed those denying Hamas beheaded babies during a terrorist attack in Israel.
Zedek, who reports for i24News, reported that 40 dead babies had been found in Kfar Aza and some had been beheaded.
“It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mother, the father, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists killed them. It’s a massacre,” IDF Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv told the outlet at the time the bodies were discovered.
Another military commander on the ground also confirmed the news to her that women and children had their heads cut off.
Her reporting was quickly echoed by others, including Fox News’ Trey Yingst and CNN.
However, that didn’t stop some on social media from claiming it was a hoax. Idiots desperate to run cover for Hamas took to social media to claim that there was simply no way a terrorist organization would ever behead babies. We’re supposed to believe Hamas has no problem burning people alive, gunning down innocent civilians, massacring families but draws the line at murdering babies.
Zedek appeared Wednesday on the “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” and came out swinging against the deniers stating the following:
“It’s sickening, really, people are asking, ‘Where are the babies? Why aren’t you showing the babies?’ Is that anything anyone would want to see, personally, with their own eyes because after the graphic images I saw of children’s beds covered in blood, I don’t think I would be able to stomach those atrocities as well. I think if people actually listened to the full clip because I think people are often just using cuts from the different clips, so 40 babies, 40 children were carried out on gurneys. Forty dead children were found. and a lot of people are saying, ‘Forty babies? Well, how does she know this number? How old are they?’ I think that…The fact people are focusing on that, does it matter if they’re three months, three years old, six months old, six years old? A six-year-old is someone’s baby. The fact people are still questioning this and we have a clip. We have these soldiers confirming what they’ve seen of the mutilation of these children.”
You can listen to her full comments below:
The horrors of Hamas can’t be ignored.
More than 1,200 Israelis are dead and a massive war is now underway in Gaza against the Hamas terrorists that carried it out.
As tough as the images and videos coming out of Israel might be, there’s simply no way to ignore them and you shouldn’t. The world needs to know what is out there. That includes knowing about beheaded babies, beaten and killed women paraded like trophies and all the other crimes of Hamas.
The weekend was horrifying, and much like the Holocaust, people need to know what evil looks like. It needs to be documented and shared. That includes something as dark and horrific as dead children.
Major credit to Nicole Zedek and all the other journalists on the ground uncovering the truth. The world needs to see what Hamas has done and nothing should be hidden or sanitized.
Question everything about this conflict and don’t be blinded by rage and emotion. I’m not saying this didn’t happen, obviously Hamas isn’t above doing this, but if it did happen you better come with receipts and not hearsay.