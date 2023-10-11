Reporter Who Broke Story Of Hamas Beheading Babies Appears On ‘Clay & Buck,’ Crushes People Claiming It’s A Hoax

Videos by OutKick

Nicole Zedek slammed those denying Hamas beheaded babies during a terrorist attack in Israel.

Zedek, who reports for i24News, reported that 40 dead babies had been found in Kfar Aza and some had been beheaded.

“It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mother, the father, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists killed them. It’s a massacre,” IDF Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv told the outlet at the time the bodies were discovered.

Another military commander on the ground also confirmed the news to her that women and children had their heads cut off.

"They chopped heads of children and women," says David Ben Zion, Deputy Commandee of Unit 71 to our @Nicole_Zedek, while reporting from the massacre in Kfar Aza in southern Israel pic.twitter.com/IHSB0ywMbF — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023

Her reporting was quickly echoed by others, including Fox News’ Trey Yingst and CNN.

Imagine the worst things possible that can be done to humans.



Hamas did all of that and more to Israeli civilians. Babies beheaded. People burned alive in their homes. Women raped and dragged through the streets.



Don’t look away. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 10, 2023

Nicole Zedek slams people claiming beheaded Israeli babies are a hoax.

However, that didn’t stop some on social media from claiming it was a hoax. Idiots desperate to run cover for Hamas took to social media to claim that there was simply no way a terrorist organization would ever behead babies. We’re supposed to believe Hamas has no problem burning people alive, gunning down innocent civilians, massacring families but draws the line at murdering babies.

Hamas launched a major terrorist attack against Israel. More than 1,200 Israelis were killed. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Zedek appeared Wednesday on the “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” and came out swinging against the deniers stating the following:

“It’s sickening, really, people are asking, ‘Where are the babies? Why aren’t you showing the babies?’ Is that anything anyone would want to see, personally, with their own eyes because after the graphic images I saw of children’s beds covered in blood, I don’t think I would be able to stomach those atrocities as well. I think if people actually listened to the full clip because I think people are often just using cuts from the different clips, so 40 babies, 40 children were carried out on gurneys. Forty dead children were found. and a lot of people are saying, ‘Forty babies? Well, how does she know this number? How old are they?’ I think that…The fact people are focusing on that, does it matter if they’re three months, three years old, six months old, six years old? A six-year-old is someone’s baby. The fact people are still questioning this and we have a clip. We have these soldiers confirming what they’ve seen of the mutilation of these children.”

You can listen to her full comments below:

Just now @Nicole_Zedek joined us on @clayandbuck to discuss her report on Jewish babies being beheaded by Hamas and criticisms that it is made up. Listen: pic.twitter.com/mVLThQFkoH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 11, 2023

The horrors of Hamas can’t be ignored.

More than 1,200 Israelis are dead and a massive war is now underway in Gaza against the Hamas terrorists that carried it out.

As tough as the images and videos coming out of Israel might be, there’s simply no way to ignore them and you shouldn’t. The world needs to know what is out there. That includes knowing about beheaded babies, beaten and killed women paraded like trophies and all the other crimes of Hamas.

The weekend was horrifying, and much like the Holocaust, people need to know what evil looks like. It needs to be documented and shared. That includes something as dark and horrific as dead children.

The horrific attack in Israel is a bloody reminder of the importance of the Second Amendment here in America.



A heavily-armed public is a great deterrent against terrorism and crime. Bad guys want easy targets, not people who shoot back.



My thoughts: https://t.co/4cH67zOOZz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 11, 2023

Major credit to Nicole Zedek and all the other journalists on the ground uncovering the truth. The world needs to see what Hamas has done and nothing should be hidden or sanitized.