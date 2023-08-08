Bryce Harper Helps Crying Boy Reunite With Brothers Before Phillies Game

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a frustrating season for Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper.

Harper’s spent time on the injured list recovering from Tommy John surgery and since rejoining the Phillies’ lineup, hasn’t performed up to his usual prolific power standards.

That doesn’t mean he can’t have an impact on the game in other ways, however. The 30-year-old first baseman/outfielder/DH took some time out to help a distressed young child before a recent home game.

7-year-old Caleb was trying to get pictures and autographs from Phillies down near the field, before getting accidentally separated from his family. Scared, he understandably started crying.

Harper noticed and went over to comfort him, sitting with Caleb until he could be reunited with his brothers.

7year old Caleb was upset that he got separated from his two brothers, so @bryceharper went into dad mode 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mnG0jGXeMf — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) August 5, 2023

Harper also posed for a photo with the three young boys once they were reunited.

Update from Caleb’s grandmom, Diane, there were smiles after all. pic.twitter.com/NzPjaynYoc — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) August 5, 2023

Bryce Harper Bolsters Good Guy Credentials

When he entered the league, Harper was known as a brash, excitable young player with a bit of an aggressive streak.

Now at (somehow) age 30, he’s settled into one of the game’s most respected veterans, with two MVP awards and a signature playoff moment in the 2022 NLCS against the San Diego Padres.

Injuries have held him back the past two seasons, but with the Phillies squarely in playoff contention, he’ll have another chance at winning a World Series after a frustrating loss to the Astros last season.

It’s always nice to see major leaguers take some time out for young fans. And this one in particular clearly needed some help.

Combined with the Phillies fans support of Trea Turner, is Philadelphia suddenly becoming actually…friendly?