Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Shows Off Aftermath Of Taking A Skate To The Face

Boston Bruins center Jakub Lauko took a skate to the face on Tuesday night and now he’s showing off the aftermath.

It’s now clear that it was fairly close to being a catastrophic injury.

Lauko suffered the scary injury on Tuesday when his Bruins visited the Chicago Blackhawks. Midway through the third period, the Czech-born 23-year-old got an inadvertent faceful of skate from Chicago’s Jason Dickinson.

SCARY SCENE: Boston Bruins Defenseman Jakob Lauko just frantically left the ice after taking a skate blade to the face. Replays show he was cut just above the eye.

pic.twitter.com/9uErk1UHZJ — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) October 25, 2023

Lauko had to exit that game and missed Thursday night’s overtime loss against the Anaheim Ducks.

Still, he had a good sense of humor about, jokingly posting a photo of a Lord of the Rings orc as a joke.

However, on Friday, he posted a real photo and now we’ve got a look at just how close to being a major problem this incident was.

modeling career defo in jeopardy😮‍💨but let’s just say I was very very lucky🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MRgJJtPjAd — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 27, 2023

Egaad, man. He’s going to look like Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Lauko joked that his modeling career was over, and talked about how thankful he was that the incident wasn’t worse.

If chicks dig scars, our boy Jakub Lauko is going to have hordes of ladies swarming him next game because that is a doozy of cut. And with the shiner to boot!

All kidding aside, Lauko is lucky to have not sustained serious injury to his eye. Look at how close that was. And he was wearing a shield when it happened.

That’s just the latest example of why hockey players are simply built differently.

