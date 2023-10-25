Boston Bruins’ Jakob Lauko Sense Of Humor Intact After Taking Skate To Face

Videos by OutKick

There are few things scarier in hockey than watching someone take a skate blade straight to the face, and that’s precisely what happened to Boston Bruins center Jakob Lauko on Tuesday night.

Fortunately, he’s alright, and apparently, his sense of humor is as well.

Lauko and the Bruins were in Chicago for their second meeting of the season with Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks (Quick aside: the Blackhawks‘ schedule has been laughably brutal to start the year. In the first ten games they’ve got the Bruins and Golden Knights twice, plus one against the Avalanche. Yikes).

On a night when every team in the NHL was in action, this game between the undefeated Bruins and the 2-win Blackhawks wasn’t on too many must-watch lists. It ended fairly predictably as well with the Bruins staying perfect and winning 3-0.

However, it did feature Lauko’s scary moment.

Around halfway through the third period, Lauko found himself on the ground, then found a faceful of Jason Dickinson’s skate blade.

SCARY SCENE: Boston Bruins Defenseman Jakob Lauko just frantically left the ice after taking a skate blade to the face. Replays show he was cut just above the eye.

pic.twitter.com/9uErk1UHZJ — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) October 25, 2023

Obviously, it was just a flukey play that could’ve happened to anyone, but that doesn’t make it any less scary.

Chicago Blackhawks Jason Dickinson and Jarrod Tinordi check on Boston Bruins center Jakob Lauko after he caught a skate blade in the face. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lauko Avoided Major Injury On The Play, And Can Fortunatley Joke About It

Fortunatley, Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery told the press that the Czech-born 23-year-old had not been seriously injured and that the blade had thankfully missed his eye.

The next day, Lauko himself hopped on X and made a post confirming his sense of humor had not been harmed in the incident.

woke up feeling beautiful pic.twitter.com/GmDJYwcTKB — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 25, 2023

Yup, that is an orc from Lord of the Rings.

The Bruins are back in action on Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim is coming off of 3-2 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. There hasn’t been an update on whether Lauko — who played 23 games for the Bruins last season and all 6 so far this season — will be in the lineup.

