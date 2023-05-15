Bruins Forward Garnet Hathaway Barehands High-Flying Foul Ball At Cardinals-Red Sox

updated

Videos by OutKick

Garnet Hathaway, multi-sport athlete!

Boston Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway made a strong impression at Sunday night’s MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox.

Sitting in the luxury box, Hathaway seated cozily at the start of the game but was interrupted when a Justin Turner foul ball soared high in the sky.

Greeted by widespread applause throughout Fenway, Hathaway barehanded the baseball as it flew in his direction.

Boston Bruins right wing Garnet Hathaway (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of the 27,732 in attendance, the chance ball lands on the professional athlete paid to swing a hockey stick and not a bat. What are the odds?

WATCH:

Cheering on Boston, Hathaway, and Red Sox fans alike, left Fenway in low spirits after St. Louis trounced Boston, 9-1.

And assuredly, Hathaway would instead be preparing for the Carolina Hurricanes than sitting at a baseball game in leisure time.

The Florida Panthers eliminated Boston from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a 4-3 first-round series.

St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar shared an emotional moment with his mother on camera ahead of the Mother’s Day matchup.

Cardinals Outfielder Lars Nootbaar Surprised By Mom In Emotional Mother’s Day Interview

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok

Boston BruinsBoston Red Soxgarnet hathawaySt. Louis Cardinals

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

Leave a Reply