The NFL’s Investigation Into Bruce Arians Gets Substantial Update

It sounds like Bruce Arians will skate without getting punished by the NFL for the Saints/Bucs brawl.

The Saints and Buccaneers got into a massive melee Sunday, and Mike Evans ended up getting hit with a one-game suspension.

Given the fact Arians is on video on the sideline appearing to possibly have played a role, people have wondered whether or not the league would hammer him amid an ongoing investigation. It’s not expected to happen.

MIKE EVANS SAID “THAT’S TOM BRADY, WHAT YOU WANT ME TO DO”

😆😆😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Y6tSFsPabg — Scott Whittle (@TheScottWhittle) September 18, 2022

The NFL sends a letter to Bruce Arians.

Instead of hitting Arians with a heavy punishment for whatever role he might have had, the NFL sent a “warning letter” to the former Buccaneers head coach, according to ProFootballTalk. Arians also spent most of his time in the appropriate area of the sidelines.

As for why Arians was on the sideline instead of the press box or suite, there are dueling narratives. The Bucs claim there wasn’t a suite available.

Todd Bowles says Bruce Arians was on the sideline because there wasn't a suite available. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 19, 2022

However, the Saints claim there was a suite for the Bucs and plenty of seats in the press box. So both sides seem to be pointing the fingers at the other.

#Bucs HC Todd Bowles says that the reason Bruce Arians was on the sidelines yesterday was because the Saints didn’t have a box for the Bucs’ staff. Usually, Bruce will be upstairs during the game. pic.twitter.com/b8QKZkoYAZ — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 19, 2022

Judging from the fact Arians only got a letter, the league must not feel any of his conduct played a serious role in the situation. At the very least, the NFL doesn’t have much evidence he did anything wrong.

The NFL sent Bruce Arians a letter. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, fans have probably seen the last of Arians on the sidelines for the season. After Sunday’s fireworks, odds are high his time on the field is over.