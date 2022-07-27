Browns WR Anthony Schwartz Admits To Mistake That Injured Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz hasn’t been able to dust off a route-gone-wrong during the 2021-22 season that inadvertently led to a non-throwing shoulder injury for former Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

In a Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Schwartz seemingly failed to follow through on his route, which led to an overthrow by Mayfield and got picked off by Chiefs safety Justin Reid. Mayfield pursued Reid and went for the tackle — he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder after colliding with Reid on the hit.

Schwartz spoke to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot to explain that the errant play wasn’t all his fault.

Here's the Baker Mayfield interception and subsequent injury.



Seems like Anthony Schwartz gave up on his route, so it ends up being an overthrown INT.



Baker gets in on the tackle, and Justin Reid drove hard right through Mayfield's left shoulder.pic.twitter.com/20MA6sTH2b — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 19, 2021

“It mainly bothered me because I kind of felt like people were trying to blame me for something when we both did something wrong on that play,” Schwartz told Cabot back in June.

“I didn’t finish the play, and I don’t think he made the right read,” he added, “but we were both wrong and unfortunately it ended up like that.”

Mayfield underwent surgery and still made 14 appearances for the Browns that season.

Mayfield’s do-or-die season culminated in the Browns signing former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson (five years, $230 million fully guaranteed) and Baker getting shipped off to the Panthers after Cleveland and Carolina agreed to a trade.

The 21-year-old wide receiver out of Auburn is entering his sophomore season with the Browns and has been deemed a ‘player to watch’ as the offense moves forward without top target Jarvis Landry.

