Jarvis Landry Coming Home, Signs With Saints On One-Year Deal

Jarvis Landry is coming home. Back to The Bayou, where the 29-year-old receiver’s roots lie.

Landry confirmed NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s report that he is signing a one-year deal with the Saints. The financial terms of the contract are currently undisclosed.

WHO DAT 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

The Convent, Louisiana, native will head east of his hometown and will now feature alongside two former Buckeyes receivers in Michael Thomas and 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave. Before kicking off his career with the Dolphins in 2014, however, Landry starred in the LSU offense, hauling in 77 receptions for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final season with the Tigers.

Landry’s become one of the most sure-handed receivers in the NFL since entering the league, having the third most receptions over that timeframe with 688. He’s recorded three 1,000-yard seasons and has appeared in five Pro Bowls. Landry missed five games in 2021, hauling in 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns, all career lows.

This will be Landry’s first stop in the NFC, coming off four seasons each with the Dolphins and Browns. Cleveland released him on March 14 after the two sides failed to agree to a restructured contract and he reportedly shunned Cleveland’s offer to return on a one-year deal.

The Saints have been loading up for another run, having signed All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu (also an LSU standout) and now Landry after the Draft.

