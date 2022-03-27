Browns To Seek Baker Mayfield Trade At League Meeting

While the Cleveland Browns aren’t seeking a first-round pick for quarterback Baker Mayfield, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports the team is trying to trade him as soon as possible.

Mayfield’s options became more limited this week as his first choice, the Indianapolis Colts, traded with the Atlanta Falcons for four-time Pro Bowler Matt Ryan.

The New Orleans Saints re-signed Jameis Winston and the Falcons signed free agent Marcus Mariota.

Cabot reports the Colts talked to the Browns briefly about Mayfield but were focused on their pursuit of the 36-year-old Ryan.

While the Carolina Panthers are not believed to be interested in Mayfield at his current price, Cabot reports the team may draft a top college prospect with their No. 6 overall pick and have done research on Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and others.

The Seattle Seahawks seem excited with new quarterback Drew Lock, whom they acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson, but Cabot reports the team has inquired about Mayfield and could get more intrigued at the right price.

Cabot reports that it seems mutual between the Browns and Mayfield that both sides want to move forward as soon as possible, but a guaranteed starting job may not come around for the QB until someone goes down.

Cleveland’s top brass will be at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting Sunday through Wednesday in Florida, and will likely try to make a deal there if it doesn’t happen beforehand, Cabot reports.

