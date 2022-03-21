Pete Carroll Thinks Seahawks Have ‘ Shot’ At Championship With Drew Lock. No, Really.

Russell Wilson is out, Drew Lock is in, and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll thinks great things await.

Hey, don’t shoot the messenger.

But seriously, Carroll and Seahawks GM John Schneider both say that Lock is a guy who can take them places. Lock, of course, was acquired as part of the trade that sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

“If he plays like he did early on, I think we’ve got a shot,’’ Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “You go back to his first year when he was balling as a rookie, when he was 4-1, his third-down numbers were terrific. Taking care of the football really well. … We think he’s still that guy and so we’ll see.’’

Lock just completed his third season, all with the Broncos. While he may have been “balling as a rookie,” he appeared in just six games last season, starting three. He finished 67-of-111 passing for 787 yards, with touchdowns and two interceptions. In the past three years combined, Lock has compiled an 8-13 record.

Hardly the stuff of which Super Bowl dreams are made. But hey, the Seahawks are happy.

“We’re excited about it,’’ Schneider said. “We’re excited about a change of scenery for him.’’

Lock is no Wilson, but he is the Seahawks new man under center. So when the Seahawks say they’re excited, you can believe them.

After all, what other choice do they have?