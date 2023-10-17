Browns Social Media Team Trolls Jimmy Johnson For Counting Them Out Vs. 49ers

Videos by OutKick

Open mouth, insert foot. That’s what Jimmy Johnson is doing after the Cleveland Browns upset the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

But before the game, players from both sides got into a scuffle that involved several key players on both teams, including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Juan Thornhill, Trent Williams and Elijah Moore, among others.

So after the skirmish, the football coach turned broadcaster warned the Browns not to anger the mighty 49ers.

“This is the worst thing that can happen for Cleveland. Don’t poke the bear!” Johnson said on the FOX Sports pregame show. “With San Francisco, the danger is number one: They gotta stay healthy. Number two, they don’t wanna peak too early. But the third thing is don’t get bored.”

The crew reacts to things getting chippy ahead of 49ers-Browns on FOX ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p8cza7Wf8x — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Johnson continued: “They’re the best team in football! And now, you start the pushing and shoving, that just gives San Francisco some incentive to go out there and play hard against a team that they should beat.”

And at first, Johnson’s warning may have seemed justified. The Niners scored on their opening drive then went up 10-0 in the second quarter.

But don’t count the Dawg Pound out just yet, Jimmy! With former XFL star P.J. Walker leading the way, the Browns came back to shock San Francisco 19-17.

And the Browns’ social media team kept the receipts.

don't poke the b̶e̶a̶r̶ DAWG pic.twitter.com/tlTOYECtmu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2023

Nicely done, Browns digital.

To be fair, Jimmy Johnson wasn’t the only one who expected the Browns to lose. He’s just the unfortunate one who poked the bear on live TV.

