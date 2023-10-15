WATCH: Cleveland Browns And San Francisco 49ers Brawl Before Game

Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers decided they wanted to get things going a little earlier than scheduled.

Before the game kicked off at 1 p.m in the Dawg Pound, Browns defensive back Juan Thornhill seemed to purposefully bump into 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. After the collision, Aiyuk’s fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed Thornhill away.

Several other Browns players rushed to the aid of their teammate and entered the fray. Unfortunately for them, so did San Francisco’s 6’5”, 318-pound offensive lineman Trent Williams, who knocked the helmet off one of the unsuspecting defenders. This should come as no surprise, since Williams established himself as a dominant fighter earlier this year.

What started as a scrum between roughly 3 guys quickly involved dozens, as personnel from both sides attempted to break up the scuffle.

Wow – Fight between the #49ers and #Browns players pre-game.



The Cleveland Browns And San Francisco 49ers Game Just Got A Lot More Interesting

What exactly started the fight is unclear. These teams don’t have a fierce or historic rivalry. Only one team boasts a top-tier record; 49ers remain undefeated through five games, and the Browns are 2-2. They play in different conferences, so this isn’t a revenge game for either team.

However, the possible point of contention comes from roughly three years ago. At the time, Thornhill played for the Kansas City Chiefs, white Aiyuk and Samuel still played for the 49ers. At the end of the 2019-20 season, all of these guys played each other in Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs ended up winning.

Maybe Thornhill got in a verbal jab or two at Aiyuk and Samuel to remind them of a scar from years past. Maybe Samuel heard enough and wanted an excuse to get some whacks in against a former foe. Or maybe it was a few guys talking trash before a game that got a little too out of hand.

Whatever the case may be, this altercation makes today’s game a lot more interesting. What many people might have thought would be a snooze fest could actually become a dog fight.