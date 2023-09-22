Niners LT Trent Williams Rocks Giants DT A’Shawn Robinson With A Right Hook To The Face

Videos by OutKick

The New York Giants are on the ropes.

San Francisco got off to a quick start in the first half of Thursday night’s primetime game between the Niners and Giants.

Trent Williams Smacks Robinson, Giants

Things got chippy at the end of the first half. San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams started bickering with Giants defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson.

Williams’ frustrations led to him catching Robinson with a right hook to the face mask.

WATCH:

Here's another angle of what Trent Williams did. This is almost always an ejection.



Brian Daboll was livid.pic.twitter.com/33U9InwlLJ https://t.co/pXCPbroHGy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023

Whether Trent Williams boasted the Niners’ 17-6 lead or A’Shawn Robinson needed to let out steam over the double-digit deficit, the game carried on.

Refs missed the clearly ejectable offense by Williams.

The Giants also got punched in the mouth in the first half.

Giving up chunk third-down plays and failing to stop Christian McCaffrey, the Giants defense hasn’t been effective against the Niners offense.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones and the offense — playing without Saquon Barkley — didn’t reach the red zone once. The Giants got on the board, courtesy of two long-ranged field goals (44, 57) by Graham Gano.

Gano has been the best player on the team, which is often the case with the Giants.

Graham Gano actually the Giants best player pic.twitter.com/rojVNM15Yu — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) September 22, 2023

McCaffrey’s production alone nearly matched the Giants’ entire offensive production. At the half, McCaffrey totaled 87 offensive yards, compared to the Giants’ 88 yards.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X that Williams and Robinson have maintained a rivalry since Robinson played for the NFC West-rival Rams.

Looks like that beef is alive and well.

Did Trent Williams deserve to be ejected?

Why is Trent Williams still playing? — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) September 22, 2023

Trent Williams throws a punch every other game. No composure whatsoever https://t.co/3XgLRkLxJW — Greg (@G_Jr22) September 22, 2023

Imagine punching someone in the head and they are wearing a helmet. What do you think is gonna happen? Trent williams, dummy — Anthony (@iladelph89) September 22, 2023

Is there a reason Trent Williams isn't elected for that punch? — kevin stapleton (@kstapes24) September 22, 2023

So Trent Williams can just throw a punch and Debo can push someone on the Giants sideline and not a single call. Come on refs — Christian Talia (@ChristianT16533) September 22, 2023

Trent Williams not getting ejected says a lot. #NYGvsSF — Raiders Pride🏴‍☠️ (@Scooter1572) September 22, 2023