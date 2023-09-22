Niners LT Trent Williams Rocks Giants DT A’Shawn Robinson With A Right Hook To The Face

Videos by OutKick
The New York Giants are on the ropes.
San Francisco got off to a quick start in the first half of Thursday night’s primetime game between the Niners and Giants.
Trent Williams Smacks Robinson, Giants
Things got chippy at the end of the first half. San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams started bickering with Giants defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson.
Williams’ frustrations led to him catching Robinson with a right hook to the face mask.
WATCH:
Whether Trent Williams boasted the Niners’ 17-6 lead or A’Shawn Robinson needed to let out steam over the double-digit deficit, the game carried on.
Refs missed the clearly ejectable offense by Williams.
The Giants also got punched in the mouth in the first half.
Giving up chunk third-down plays and failing to stop Christian McCaffrey, the Giants defense hasn’t been effective against the Niners offense.
READ: GIANTS TRY TO STOP NICK BOSA BY NOT BLOCKING HIM AT ALL
Meanwhile, Daniel Jones and the offense — playing without Saquon Barkley — didn’t reach the red zone once. The Giants got on the board, courtesy of two long-ranged field goals (44, 57) by Graham Gano.
Gano has been the best player on the team, which is often the case with the Giants.
McCaffrey’s production alone nearly matched the Giants’ entire offensive production. At the half, McCaffrey totaled 87 offensive yards, compared to the Giants’ 88 yards.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X that Williams and Robinson have maintained a rivalry since Robinson played for the NFC West-rival Rams.
Looks like that beef is alive and well.
Did Trent Williams deserve to be ejected?
