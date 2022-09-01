Josh Rosen Finds A Job

First-round draft bust Josh Rosen is back in the NFL. But it’s probably not the job he wanted.

Days after being cut by the QB-needy Cleveland Browns, Rosen has landed back in Cleveland. The Browns announced Thursday that they signed Rosen to their practice squad. He’ll serve as the team’s fourth-string quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs and the recently signed Kellen Mond.

Cleveland’s quartet of quarterbacks are all essentially fill-ins until Deshaun Watson returns after an 11-game suspension.

#Browns have signed DE Isaac Rochell and QB Josh Rosen to their practice squad — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 1, 2022

Cleveland Originally Signed Josh Rosen In July

Rosen was expected to compete to be the team’s backup QB while Watson was suspended. But his preseason performance was abysmal and the Browns opted to go in another direction.

The 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Rosen’s struggled to hold a job in the league. He began his career with Arizona and has since been with Miami, Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Atlanta and now Cleveland. He hasn’t had a starting job since his second season (2019) when he started three games for the Dolphins.

Last season with the Falcons, Rosen threw just 11 passes. He completed only two and was also intercepted twice.

Browns practice-squad quarterback Josh Rosen. (Getty Images).

Rosen is still just 25-years-old. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in his NFL career.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF