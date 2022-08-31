Former Texas A&M standout Kellen Mond has a new home in the NFL.

The Browns have claimed the young quarterback after the Vikings released him going into final roster cuts, according to Field Yates.

The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2022

So far in his NFL career, Mond has thrown for a grand total of five yards on 2/3 passing after entering the league as a third round pick in 2021.

After a single season with the Vikings, the coaches and management decided they’d seen enough to know he wasn’t fit for the active roster.

They cut him and before he could return to the practice squad, Cleveland scooped him up.

Cleveland Browns claim Kellen Mond. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

If there’s one place Mond could work well, it’s with the Browns behind Deshaun Watson. Kellen Mond is very athletic and has serious dual-threat capabilities.

During his days playing for the Aggies, he ran for 1,609 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond joins the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kellen Mond also put up solid numbers through the air. He tossed 71 touchdowns to 27 interceptions and threw for 9,661 yards.

Now, he gets a fresh start with the Browns, and while he definitely won’t start over Deshaun Watson, he could develop into a serviceable backup.