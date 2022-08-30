Josh Rosen Experiment Fails In Cleveland As He’s Expected To Be Cut

Remember when Josh Rosen was a first-round draft pick in 2018? It was light years ago when you consider his NFL journey.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to release Rosen Tuesday, a league source told OutKick. The club is going with Josh Dobbs as the backup to Jacoby Brissett. It’s unclear if the club, which has some quarterback issues with the loss of Deshaun Watson to an 11-game suspension at the start of the season, will bring back Rosen on the practice squad.

But this is clear:

Rosen hasn’t been and probably will never be the player many thought when he was selected No. 10 overall in that 2018 draft.

Josh Rosen was drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL draft. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Rosen referred to the teams picking nine guys before him as “nine mistakes.”

Whoops!

The Arizona Cardinals traded him after his rookie season and drafted Kyler Murray.

The Miami Dolphins, who gave up a second- and fifth-round pick for him, basically kept Rosen on the bench most of 2019 even as fans and (some) media were advocating for coach Brian Flores to play him.

The Dolphins cut Rosen after training camp in 2020 and he latched on with Tampa Bay — but only as a practice squad player.

Yeah, fall from grace.

Rosen spent last year with the Atlanta Falcons. He threw 11 passes, two of which were completed and two of which were intercepted.

Josh Rosen’s stay in Atlanta was not impressive. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Browns added him to the roster this year just in case Watson’s suspension required the team to find a suitable, experienced backup.

And despite the fact Watson’s suspension required exactly that, Rosen apparently couldn’t convince the club brass to keep him on the 53-man squad.

Rosen has been on six teams since 2018. His next one would be No. 7.

If there is a next one.

