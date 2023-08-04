Browns, Jets Hall of Fame Game Delayed After Lights Suddenly Turn Off

Videos by OutKick
Lights out!
Football is back, which means technical issues are back.
Thursday’s NFL Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns suffered a temporary pause when half of the lights went out at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The stadium’s tech issue delayed the new season’s inaugural game for 20 minutes.
The hiccup came at the start of the fourth quarter, with New York up 16-14 over Cleveland.
Players were showered by shadows as the crew worked to turn the lights back on.
With Aaron Rodgers sitting in pure darkness, the jokes practically wrote themselves. “We’re on a darkness retreat,” said NBC’s Mike Tirico.
The NBC broadcast filled the delay with interviews featuring new Hall of Famers Zach Thomas and Joe Klecko.
It’s too early to experience technical issues in the season, but in the end, football’s back so it’s all of little relevance at the end of the day.
We forgive you, NFL. Just don’t do it again.
Cleveland won the game, 21-16.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok