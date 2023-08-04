NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware Sings ‘Star Spangled Banner’; Social Media Reacts

Videos by OutKick

Ex-NFL DE DeMarcus Ware is the early talk of the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium!

The 2023 Hall of Famer opened the festivities on Thursday by singing The Star-Spangled Banner before the 23,000 and more in attendance.

Hall of Famer @DeMarcusWare sings the Star Spangled Banner



📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bDdH0uvRfp pic.twitter.com/bdU6UyK1Kf — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2023

Demarcus Ware singing the National anthem to start his own Hall Of Fame weekend… DID NOT SEE THAT COMIN pic.twitter.com/cUBXOiSefe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 4, 2023

If we’re being frank, Ware’s pipes couldn’t get past tryouts at the local church choir.

Twitter / X, expectedly, was mixed on the performance.

On one side you had people commending Ware for his bravery and singing.

Then, there were others telling Ware to hit the vocal weight room.

When they said Demarcus Ware would sing the national anthem I was like "oh neat, I didn't know Demarcus Ware could sing"



turns out he cannot — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) August 4, 2023

Demarcus Ware is giving pic.twitter.com/Fxd12SDpbm — Himmy Jaslam (@SteveMGolf) August 4, 2023

Either way, Ware is getting a bust in Canton.

And football’s back. (Hallelujah.)

When Demarcus Ware sings the national anthem and you realize football is BACK #NFL pic.twitter.com/IiJeve9xnd — Max Chark (@maxie27) August 4, 2023

2023 Hall of Fame Class

Ronde Barber

Darrelle Revis

Joe Thomas

Zach Thomas

DeMarcus Ware

Chuck Howley

Joe Klecko

Ken Riley

Don Coryell

But the guts it took him to walk up to that mic and sing for nearly two minutes is an honorable challenge.

Ware shared his insight on preparing to sing for the primetime event with The Dallas Morning News this week.

He also called the commitment to sing an homage to the late great Broncos wideout, Demaryius Thomas.

PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 11: DeMarcus Ware poses for a photo next to the gold jacket during the Haggar Gold Jacket Fitting at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Sizing Saturday Event on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

“You can never be ready for that,” Ware said. “There’s ways you can prepare for it and have ample amount of vocal lessons. But when you get up there and when the crowd goes silent, it’s your turn to get up there and sing to the whole United States of America on what it stands for. And that is huge.”

Ware is a former Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos (S.B. 50). He played a commanding D-lineman for the Dallas Cowboys (2005-2013) and Broncos (2014-16).

Ware’s legacy will be remembered as the automatic double-digit sack machine that disrupted the opposing offensive lines.

FOOTBALL IS BACK!!! And Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware singing the national anthem!!



Let’s goooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X2E1KTNkaN — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 4, 2023