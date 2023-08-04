NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware Sings ‘Star Spangled Banner’; Social Media Reacts

Videos by OutKick
Ex-NFL DE DeMarcus Ware is the early talk of the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium!
The 2023 Hall of Famer opened the festivities on Thursday by singing The Star-Spangled Banner before the 23,000 and more in attendance.
If we’re being frank, Ware’s pipes couldn’t get past tryouts at the local church choir.
Twitter / X, expectedly, was mixed on the performance.
On one side you had people commending Ware for his bravery and singing.
Then, there were others telling Ware to hit the vocal weight room.
Either way, Ware is getting a bust in Canton.
And football’s back. (Hallelujah.)
2023 Hall of Fame Class
- Ronde Barber
- Darrelle Revis
- Joe Thomas
- Zach Thomas
- DeMarcus Ware
- Chuck Howley
- Joe Klecko
- Ken Riley
- Don Coryell
But the guts it took him to walk up to that mic and sing for nearly two minutes is an honorable challenge.
Ware shared his insight on preparing to sing for the primetime event with The Dallas Morning News this week.
He also called the commitment to sing an homage to the late great Broncos wideout, Demaryius Thomas.
“You can never be ready for that,” Ware said. “There’s ways you can prepare for it and have ample amount of vocal lessons. But when you get up there and when the crowd goes silent, it’s your turn to get up there and sing to the whole United States of America on what it stands for. And that is huge.”
Ware is a former Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos (S.B. 50). He played a commanding D-lineman for the Dallas Cowboys (2005-2013) and Broncos (2014-16).
Ware’s legacy will be remembered as the automatic double-digit sack machine that disrupted the opposing offensive lines.
