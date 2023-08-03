NFL Preseason Hall Of Fame Game 2023 Bets: New York Jets Vs. Cleveland Browns

Videos by OutKick

Officially, the 2023 NFL preseason kicks off Thursday, August 3rd with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio at 8 p.m. ET.

Both the Browns and Jets will have former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Former Cleveland LT Joe Thomas is getting inducted next week, along with former NYJ CB Darrelle Revis and defensive lineman Joe Klecko.

NFL Hall of Fame 2023 Odds

Provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Betting odds for the 2023 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Courtesy of DraftKings as of Thursday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. ET.

Preseason is almost a different game than regular season football. Last year, 32 in the New Orleans Saints at the Browns tilt in Week 16 was the lowest total for any NFL game. But, this low total was mostly weather related.

Saints-Browns in Cleveland Week 16 kicked off on Christmas Eve 2022. And temperatures were in the single digits — 6° officially, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com — with wind speeds of 27 mph.

This 33.5-point total in Jets-Browns is par for the course in the preseason. Actually, it’s a higher total than the last two NFL Hall of Fame games (30.5 and 31.5) and a half-point below 2019’s clash (34).

The end zone marker is seen during the 2019 NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In recent years, fewer starters have been playing preseason games. That’s the reason for the short totals and Thursday will be no different in terms of “starters’ participation”. Jets fans will have to wait to see the debut of their new quarterback.

Neither 1st-year Jets QB Aaron Rodgers nor Browns QB Deshaun Watson will play Thursday. Instead, NYJ former No. 2 pick QB Zach Wilson and Cleveland backup QB Kellen Mond will start the NFL Hall of Fame game.

Jets QB Zach Wilson looks to throw vs. the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There’s good two-way action in the betting market. Per Pregame.com, both the money and bets placed in the NFL Hall of Fame game are nearly 50/50. Yet this game opened at a pick ‘em and now the Jets are up to -2 and climbing.

The NY Jets have the edge at quarterback

The reason for the line movement toward New York is due to the Jets having a better quarterback room. Wilson certainly held the Jets back last season. But, Wilson went 5-4 as a starter and two 4th-quarter comebacks.

Furthermore, Jets’ other backup quarterbacks have more experience the Cleveland’s. NYJ backup QB Chris Streveler led the Jets to a 3-0 straight-up and against-the-spread record last year in preseason.

Mond on the other hand has only three career pass attempts while playing for the team that drafted him, the Minnesota Vikings, in 2021. Eventually, Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will replace Mond.

Jets QB Chris Streveler during the teams OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Also, Streveler is a dual-threat quarterback. I like backing mobile quarterbacks in these preseason games. Especially mobile quarterbacks with something to prove. Both Wilson and Streveler can make plays with their legs

Wilson still has aspirations of starting in the NFL. Perhaps if he showcases growth from training with Rodgers this offseason, teams will be willing to trade for him. Which is in the NYJ’s and Wilson’s best interests.

Dull gameplans favor the more motivated team in NFL preseason

Browns 1st-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz debuts Thursday. Cleveland’s defense has a lot of talent for Schwartz to work with. But, we won’t see Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and shutdown CB Denzel Ward vs. the Jets.

Also, Schwartz will save most of his new defensive concepts for regular-season action presumably. The same can be said about NYJ 1st-year offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett.

However, offensive line was a weak spot for the Jets in 2022. With that in mind, several of Jets offensive linemen are competing for jobs and will see action Thursday.

Jets LT Mekhi Becton works out at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Jets LT, and former 11th overall pick, Mekhi Becton will get 20-25 snaps vs. the Browns, per NFL.com. Becton has missed most of the last two NFL seasons. NYJ has also mid-round rookie offensive linemen expecting to play Thursday.

Whereas Cleveland has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. It would be shocking if Browns coach Kevin Stefanski plays any projected Week 1 starter of the offensive line.

Both teams were 7-10 in 2022 and have deep rosters. But, the bottom line is the Jets are the team with real motivation for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame game Thursday.

BET: Jets -2 (-110) at DraftKings

Gambling strategy: Don’t go crazy here. This is only a “Pizza Bet”. These NFL preseason games get crazy and the best players on both teams will not be active Thursday.

NY Jets’ odds vs. the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game from DraftKings.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

