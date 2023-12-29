Browns Fans Were Allowed To Trade In Old Quarterback Jerseys Last Night And It Was Mayhem

Videos by OutKick
Cleveland Browns fans lined up in droves last night as part of a DUDE Wipes promotion that allowed fans to trade in any former Browns quarterback jersey from 1999-2021 and get a brand new home white jersey.
The scene was absolute mayhem as Browns fans have collected quite the treasure trove of has-beens and what-could-have-been star quarterbacks for a franchise that has been down on their luck for decades now (but maybe this is their year!?)
DUDE Wipes announced the promotion that was a first come, first serve opportunity for the Browns faithful to say forget the past and let’s focus on the future.
THE BROWNS HAVE GONE THROUGH A TON OF QUARTERBACKS
I mean just look at the names of these quarterbacks and imagine owning a jersey for some of them:
Tim Couch, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Austin Davis, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Baker Mayfield,, Tyron Taylor and Case Keenum.
Wow.
Unfortunately Vinny Testaverde just missed the cut off by a few years.
Speaking of the list, let’s have some Friday with the OutKick audience.
Which of those players would you not trade in their jersey? Either because you were actually a fan of them or because it was so randomly absurd that they were even on the team in the first place?
And what modern Browns player jersey would you want in return? Are you going Deshaun Watson? What about the great Joe Flacco who came out like a DAWG last night?! Let us know below!
Shoutout to you Dude Wipes. Browns fans have supported more QBs than any other team and rewarding us for that loyalty is top top tier.— Nick Karns (@karnsies817) December 27, 2023
Bravo and thank YOU. pic.twitter.com/SvRCadlx2q
