Did Joe Flacco Take A Nap During Blowout Win Over The Jets?: VIDEO

Joe Flacco might have taken a moment to rest his eyes during a blowout win over the New York Jets.

Flacco and the Browns ran it up on the Jets to the tune of 37-20, and Flacco finished the game with three passing touchdowns and 309 passing yards.

The Super Bowl champion continues to take the NFL by storm since being slid into the QB1 role in Cleveland. The man is putting up numbers.

In fact, he’s balling out at such a high level that he can’t even be bothered to keep his eyes open while on the bench.

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) on the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Flacco appeared to doze off during a win over the Jets.

The NFL did the Browns QB dirty by tweeting a video of him on the bench during the game, and it appeared he was nodding in and out of sleep.

Check out the video below for yourself, and decide what you think. We report, you decide!

when you throw for 300+ yards in 4 straight games and it's past your bedtime pic.twitter.com/BZEBong7JB — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023

While it definitely appeared that Flacco decided to catch a few moments of rest during the 17-point win, he wasn’t willing to admit it after the game.

Mike Garafolo asked him about the tweet sent by the NFL, and the Browns QB was all smiles as he deflected on whether or not he’d taken a quick nap.

“I don’t know about that. I can’t believe that. I’m sure my eyes…who knows? Was it in the second half? We weren’t doing much, and credit to our defense for continuing to battle,” Flacco said when asked about the moments captured on video.

His words said one thing, but his smile and body language said something very different.

Whether he napped or not, Flacco and the Browns have now won four in a row, and the veteran QB is lighting it up. Let the man rest if he needs to. Flacco has certainly earned it.