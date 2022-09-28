Browns DE Myles Garrett Expected To Return To Practice; Week 4 Availability In Question

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident on Monday, where he suffered a number of minor injuries after his Porsche flipped several times in a single-car collision.

Despite suffering a shoulder and biceps sprain, as well as a number of lacerations, the DE is expected to rejoin his team for practice on Thursday, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

BROWNS COMMENT ON MYLES GARRETT’S CAR CRASH, BODY CAM FOOTAGE RELEASED

Garrett was not at the Browns’ facilities on Wednesday. His status for Week 4’s game against the Atlanta Falcons remains unknown.

He swerved off the road after dodging a crossing animal after leaving Browns practice. No signs of impairment from Garrett were evident, according to responding authorities. He was transported to a hospital and released the same evening.

Despite the minimal injuries, the team has noted that their approach to bringing back Garrett will lean on caution.

“I’m just grateful he’s okay,” said Browns coach Kevin Stefansky.

Safety John Johnson III acknowledged that Garrett might suit up for the Falcons, to no one on the team’s surprise. He still acknowledged that preserving the Pro Bowl DE may be a better idea.

“I wouldn’t be surprised (if he plays),” Johnson told the Cleveland media. “I know he probably wants to. But if you asked me, I think he just personally should just sit it out. But I have no idea. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he did, but that’s a tricky situation. I think he should just take it easy man.”

Fellow Browns safety Grant Delpit said that the injury sent “shockwaves” through the team.

“Yeah, it sure did,” Delpit said. “Anytime something like that happens to a teammate it’s a terrible thing. But as long as he’s all right, that’s all that matters.”

