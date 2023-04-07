Masters Leader Brooks Koepka Says He Tried To Punch Out His Car Window After Missing Cut Last Year

Videos by OutKick

What a difference a year makes. After shooting a second-round 67 to grab a sizable lead in this year’s Masters, Brooks Koepka made an admission about last year’s trip to Augusta National that involved his hand and a car window.

While Koepka has been excellent over the course of his first 36 holes this time around, last year was a completely different story for the four-time major winner.

READ: BROOKS KOEPKA MAY BE OUT OF REACH AFTER MAKING AUGUSTA NATIONAL LOOK WAY TOO EASY THRU 36 HOLES

Koepka carded a pair of three-over 75s a year ago, and after missing the cut by two shots, he took his frustrations out on his Mercedes window.

“I’m pretty sure I tried to break the back window of the car with my fist. It didn’t work the first time, so I tried a second time,” Koepka said.

He didn’t succeed in putting his fist thru the window, however, joking “I guess Mercedes makes a pretty good back window.”

Brooks Koepka may have tried to punch out a car window after last year’s Masters, but has been flawless this year at Augusta National. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

You could say Koepka punching car windows is now…in the rearview mirror.

The 32-year-old has recently picked up two wins on LIV Golf and has carried that good form into the Masters.

Koepka was flawless during Friday’s second round playing the four Par 5s at five-under while making par on the 14 other holes, which is a recipe for success anywhere.