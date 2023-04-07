Brooks Koepka May Be Out Of Reach After Making Augusta National Look Way Too Easy Thru 36 Holes

Videos by OutKick

Nobody knew which Brooks Koepka was going to show up to the Masters.

Some assumed a nonchalant Koepka who has had limited reps on LIV Golf would show up and perhaps just go thru the motions at Augusta National. Others thought there was a chance major championship killer Koepka would drive down Magnolia Lane and remind the world how dominant he can be.

After an opening round 65 followed by a second round 67, it’s pretty clear which Koepka has turned up, and it’s bad news for every other player in the field.

READ: THE MASTERS RULES COMMITTEE DOES NOT ISSUE PENALTY AFTER POSSIBLE BROOKS KOEPKA CADDIE INFRACTION ON 15TH HOLE

While Koepka wasn’t the only player to take advantage of perfect conditions on Thursday – Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm also shot opening round 65s – he kept his foot on the gas on Friday.

With bad weather expected to roll in during the late afternoon on Friday, Koepka’s early second-round tee time was a gift. It was no secret that if he could put together another strong round, and get in the clubhouse with most of the field not expected to finish their rounds on Friday, he could be sitting on a very comfortable lead.

Knowing that, and going out and actually executing it, are two very different things, but Koepka delivered.

Brooks Koepka the major killer has shown up at the Masters. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

If you want to win a green jacket you have to take advantage of the four Par 5s at Augusta, which is exactly what the four-time major winner did as he played the Par 5s in five under. Three birdies and an eagle to go along with 14 pars will work every single time, and after he wrapped up his bogey-free round on Friday, Koepka looked up and saw he had a five-shot lead.

While there is still plenty of golf to be played, and 36 daunting holes still staring Koepka in the face, nobody playing chaser wants to give him a five-shot cushion. Even if his lead is three shots heading into the third round, it’s tough to see anyone catching him if he continues to play like he has through the first two days.

What has to have the rest of the field shaking their heads is how great Koepka has putt the ball thus far. When he’s making his 6-10 footers, Koepka is an assassin. He’s picked up over 4.4 strokes on the greens thru 36 holes while missing just seven greens in regulation.

Ironically enough, only two players in Masters history have ever been 12-under thru 36 holes of play: Koepka, and LIV CEO Greg Norman.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris