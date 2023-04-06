The Masters Rules Committee Does Not Issue Penalty After Possible Brooks Koepka Caddie Infraction On 15th Hole

Videos by OutKick

Did Brooks Koepka’s caddie violate the rules of golf by providing an unfair advantage to another golfer? That is a question that the powers that be at The Masters had to answer.

UPDATE: The Rules Committee did not issue a penalty to Koepka or his caddie.

I spoke with @BKoepka who told me he had a discussion with an official from the Rules Committee about a possible infraction on the 15th hole. Ultimately, there was no penalty. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) April 6, 2023

Here is how the Brooks Koepka controversy went down—

It was a subtle, insignificant moment on the fifteenth hole.

By rule, golfers are not allowed to ask another golfer for advice. The same goes for caddies.

And by rule, a caddie is not allowed to provide another caddy or golfer with advice. The same goes for golfers.

Golfers and their caddies must make their own decisions for themselves. Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, appeared to have forgotten that rule on the 15th hole.

Koepka, who shares the lead after shooting a seven-under 65, was paired with Gary Woodland and Danny Willett. He and Woodland hit their tee shots to the same general area on No. 15, but Koepka was away.

As such, Koepka hit his second shot first. Woodland his his second shot second.

Video of the hole showed Koepka take his swing and hand his club back to Elliott. As Elliott put the club back in the bag and pulled out Koepka’s putter, he appeared to shout “five” in the direction of Woodland’s caddie— before Woodland took his second shot.

It seemed as though Elliott was telling Woodland’s caddie that Koepka had just hit his five iron. Woodland’s caddie seemed to be discussing back with Elliott, though his head was turned to the camera.

Here is the moment in question:

There is no definitive way to prove that Elliott was offering Woodland’s caddie advice. He may have been saying that there are five people staying in his AirBnB, for all we know.

That’s not for us to figure out.

UPDATE: That was up to the Rules Committee, which ruled that an infraction did not occur.