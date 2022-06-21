Brooks Koepka Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf Series

It’s officially panic time for the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka, one of the biggest names in all of golf, is reportedly leaving the PGA Tour behind and heading to the LIV Golf Series.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the four-time Major champ will join the Saudi-backed super golf league as soon as next week when LIV tees off for a tournament in Portland, Oregon.

Koepka is just the latest in a long line of big name former PGA Tour players to ditch the Tour in favor of LIV. Amongst the players who have already done so are Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Koepka rival, Bryson DeChambeau.

LIV Golf is expected to officially announce the 32-year-old Koepka’s addition prior to the end of this week. He’s currently ranked as the 19th-best pro golfer in the world, according to Official World Golf Ranking. Once he officially joins LIV, he’ll be one of eight top-50 golfers to do so, joining Johnson and Patrick Reed.

Many of the golfers who have linked up with LIV reportedly received nine-figure paydays to do so. In turn, the PGA Tour’s poorly thought out response has been to ban players from competing in their events if they opt to tee it up with LIV.

That’s been of little bother to those ex-PGAers now walking LIV courses.

Show me the money!

As more golfers continue to defect and cash in, the PGA Tour will likely have no choice but to allow players who compete in LIV to also play the Tour. An increase in event purses and appearance fees for event participants, are other options the PGA Tour may be forced to consider.

For now, the PGA Tour has no choice but to waive goodbye to Koepka and new wife Jena Sims – a power couple who regularly generate interest and eyeballs in any event Brooks is associated with.

Koepka finished 55th in last week’s U.S. Open at The Country Club. He has two top-10 finishes this season.

