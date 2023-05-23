Brooks Koepka’s Coach Calls Out Media Following PGA Championship, Takes Aim At Brandel Chamblee

Videos by OutKick

Brooks Koepka winning the PGA Championship squashed a number of narratives involving both himself and LIV Golf while also bringing even more validation to he and the team around him.

One member of Koepka’s team is well-known swing coach Claude Harmon III, the son of the even more well-known coach Butch Harmon.

Harmon III has been with Koepka for all five of his major championship victories and has worked with major winners Dustin Johnson and Ernie Els as well. To say he’s enriched in the game of golf would be an understatement, and he’s certainly heard all of the outside chatter about Koepka, his move to LIV, and the bad-mouthing that’s taken place over last year and change.

Claude Harmon III was one of the first to greet Brooks Koepka after his win at Oak Hill. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

With Koepka finding the winner’s circle at Oak Hill, Harmon III saw this as an opportunity to get some thoughts off his chest in regard to the media, specifically Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee and Eamon Lynch.

“Brandel is a paid actor by NBC and Golf Channel. All he’s trying to do is get his lines and shows for the Golf Channel. He’s just trying to get lines for Brandel,” Harmon III said, according to Golfweek.

“And I mean, I love him, I think Eamon is a fantastic writer, but for Eamon Lynch and Brandel Chamblee, who worked for NBC Golf Channel to utter the words ‘sports washing’ when the company they work for televised the last two Winter Olympics in Russia and China with the same leaders that they’ve had. It’s not like they were good leaders back then. It’s not like Putin was a good guy, right?”

Chamblee has, without question, been LIV Golf’s most consistent critic in mainstream golf media and got into an awkward exchange with Brad Faxon shortly after Koepka won his third PGA Championship over the weekend.

Brad Faxon makes the case that Brooks Koepka may deserve a spot on the Ryder Cup team and Brandel Chamblee was not having it.



Chamblee can’t fathom the fact a LIV golfer just won a major. Awkward. pic.twitter.com/PhCVp6qBV8 — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 21, 2023

While it’s unclear if Harmon III’s comments about Chamblee stem from his segment with Faxon about Koepka and other LIV players being eligible to represent the U.S. in the Ryder Cup, it’s a safe bet he’s seen the clip.

While the heat between actual PGA Tour players and LIV golfers has cooled off dramatically, the media is still stoking the fire.

