Brooks Koepka Believes It’s ‘Reasonable’ That He Can Win Five More Majors, Reach Double Digits In His Career

Only three players in golf history have won 10 or more major championships in their careers, but Brooks Koepka believes he could make it a party of four before it’s all said and done.

Koepka picked up his fifth major title at Oak Hill earlier this month with what was his third PGA Championship victory.

While most multi-major-winning players have had the thought of reaching double digits cross their minds, Koepka having five majors to his name by the age of 33 makes the dream a possibility. The chances of him reeling off five more majors and solidifying himself as a Top 5 player of all-time are low, but they’re not zero.

Brooks Koepka has his sights set on winning five more major championships. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A week after hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy, Koepka was asked how many majors he “reasonably” thinks he can win and he made it clear that double digits have always been on his mind.

“I’ve always said double digits,” Koepka told the Palm Beach Post. “I think I’ve said that a few times. But yeah, I don’t think it’s unreasonable. The last few years — it was just kind of like last year — I felt absent from the majors, but even in ’20 right after my surgery, or ’21, I was still contending.

“I don’t see any reason why I can’t. Your prime in golf is probably 30 to 40, so I’ve got another few good years in me.”

Koepka has spoken at length about dealing with serious self-doubt while recovering from knee surgery, but now that he’s healthy he’s found that same gear we saw from 2017-2019 when he won back-to-back PGA Championships and U.S. Opens.

His life away from the course recently marrying longtime girlfriend Jena Sims with the two welcoming a baby boy later this year shouldn’t be cast aside either. His personal life seems to be in a great spot, which certainly doesn’t hurt his headspace on the golf course.

Brooks Koepka hunts at major championships. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka And His Absurd Track Record At Majors

While it’s hard to see Koepka, or any other player for that matter, join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Walter Hagen as the only players to win at least 10 majors, Koepka’s track record on the game’s biggest stages can’t help but make you wonder.

Koepka picked up his first four major championships over the course of his first 22 major starts. In 2019, the year he won his second-straight PGA Championship, Koepka lost to a total of five golfers in all four majors with his worst finish being T-4 at The Open that year.

Koepka has played in 36 major championships up to this point in his career, has won on five of those occasions, and has picked up an additional 13 Top 10 finishes. Finishing inside the Top 10 at a 50% clip in majors is an absurd number.

If – and it’s a ginormous if – he continues at that rate maybe 10 majors isn’t completely out of the question.

