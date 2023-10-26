Brooks Koepka Owns Up To Choking At The Masters: ‘I’m Always Going To Speak The Truth’

Videos by OutKick

Brooks Koepka doesn’t sugarcoat things. Whether it be admitting that he signed a nine-figure deal to join LIV Golf or his recent admission of chocking away the Masters to Jon Rahm, the five-time major winner calls it as he sees it.

Koepka prides himself on being honest and his own biggest critic. After squandering away a 54-hole lead at Augusta National this past spring, he hasn’t changed his opinion about what happened on that Sunday.

“I don’t care what other people think. People are afraid to be honest. Nowadays, we try to put it softly so it doesn’t sound too bad, but you can’t tell me that’s not what I did,” Koepka told Golf Monthly when discussing choking at the Masters.

“I’m brutally honest and I’m always going to speak the truth. A lot of people are very afraid of the truth and they don’t want to hear it.”

Brooks Koepka has owned up to choking away the 2023 Masters to Jon Rahm. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Koepka held a two-shot lead over Rahm with 18 holes to play in the 2023 Masters but fired a final round 75 to finish tied for second with Phil Mickelson. Rahm shot 3-under on Sunday to win the green jacket by four shots.

While the loss at Augusta National surely ate away at Koepka, he didn’t let it linger for too long.

A month after his T-2 finish in the Masters, Koepka walked away with his third PGA Championship victory besting Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by two shots. That’s pretty resilient from a guy who now owns one more major title than Rory McIlroy.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris or email him at mark.harris@outkick.com