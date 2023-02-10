Brooklyn Nets Tweet A Thank You (?) To Kyrie Irving After He Demanded To Be Traded

Videos by OutKick

I don’t know when it exactly happened, but society has gone soft.

It didn’t happen overnight, but there is something going on across the country where so many people, organizations, companies and yes even sports teams are losing it.

The most recent example involves the Brooklyn Nets giving thanks to their former point guard, Kyrie Irving.

Is it weird for a team to bid farewell and best wishes to a former star if they retire or head to a different team? Of course not.

Unless we’re talking about KYRIE IRVING HERE.

GOOD RIDDANCE?

The same Irving that has been a notorious pain for the Nets for years now.

A constant distraction both on and off the court, Irving single-handedly killed the Nets chances of making a championship run this season.

This is the same player who after realizing that no other team wanted to trade for him last offseason, exercised his player option to return to the Nets. “Awesome!” many Nets fans said. He clearly has changed and won’t pull the same shtick that he did with the Cavs and Celtics – this time it’s different! Think again, you fools.

Earlier this week, Irving demanded the Nets trade him before the trade deadline because he wouldn’t be re-signing with the team after his contract is up this year.

The Nets, realizing that they were screwed, traded Kyrie to the Mavericks this week in return for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks.

And THIS is the same guy the Nets want to say thank you to?

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are no longer on the Brooklyn Nets anymore. (Getty Images)

NETS BID FAREWELL TO A PLAYER WHO BROUGHT AGGREVATION

Not only did Kyrie get the best of the Nets, but he also cost the team Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Suns on Wednesday night.

The Nets just lost 2 of the best players in all of the NBA. That’s after they had James Harden in what was supposed to be a dynasty. Instead now you have none of the 3 players on the team anymore and the 5th-place Nets now find themselves with a tremendous uphill battle

Whether it’s his refusal to be a team player or his lack of awareness when posting anti-Semitic tweets, many Nets fans and perhaps some within the organization themselves are finally saying “good grief!” when news about the Irving trade broke.

Kyrie played the Nets for fools, but they also did it to themselves. The whole NBA world knew what Irving was like. Yet the Nets reworked their whole entire system to bring in Durant and Harden – and for what? Exactly. Nothing.

The Nets social team and that tweet got absolutely wrecked on social media after they tweeted the Kyrie photo out. However, other said that maybe they were just trying to make light of a situation that went terribly wrong.

Come to think of it, the Nets farewell to Kyrie tweet make perfect sense now. It perfectly lives up to the Nets organization – a bunch of fools.